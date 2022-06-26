    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      IIFA 2022: Watch The IIFA Green Carpet And Awards Ceremony Live On Dailyhunt

      By
      |

      The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2022 is all set to air tonight (June 26). You can catch the IIFA Green Carpet LIVE on Dailyhunt from 7-8 pm and the IIFA Awards show LIVE on Dailyhunt from 8-12 pm IST.

      IIFA 2022

      The 22nd edition of the prestigious award ceremony returned to the UAE after 16 years. It was held at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on June 3 and 4, 2022.

      IIFA

      The popular event was attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood such as Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor and Ananya Pandey to name a few.

      Sara Ali Khan Calls Salman Khan 'Uncle'; Latter Jokes 'Aapki Picture Gayi'Sara Ali Khan Calls Salman Khan 'Uncle'; Latter Jokes 'Aapki Picture Gayi'

      Aaradhya Bachchan Reviews Dad Abhishek's Performance At IIFA 2022 Awards; Watch VideoAaradhya Bachchan Reviews Dad Abhishek's Performance At IIFA 2022 Awards; Watch Video

      Let’s take a look at the IIFA Awards 2022 winners:


      Best Picture Category

      Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, Himanshu Gandhi (Shershaah)

      Best Direction Category

      Vishnuvaradhan (Shershaah)

      Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)

      Kriti Sanon (Mimi)

      Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)

      Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham)

      Performance In A Supporting Role (Female)

      Sai Tamhankar (Mimi)

      Performance In A Supporting Role (Male)

      Pankaj Tripathi (Ludo)

      Music Direction

      AR Rahman (Atrangi re); Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani (Shershaah)

      Playback Singer (Female)

      Asees Kaur for Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah)

      Playback Singer (Male)

      Jubin Nautiyal for Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah)

      Best Story (Original)

      Anurag Basu (Ludo)

      Best Story (Adapted)

      Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan (Based on ICC World Cup 1983) (83)

      Lyrics

      Kausar Munir for the song Lehre Do (83)

      Best Debut - Female

      Sharvari Wagh (Bunty Aur Babli 2)

      Best Debut - Male

      Ahan Shetty (Tadap 2)

      Comments
      Story first published: Sunday, June 26, 2022, 17:10 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 26, 2022
      IIFA Banner
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X