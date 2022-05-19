Is Kiara Advani Feeling Pressurised About Being Compared To Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

As Kiara Advani gears up for the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, she opens up about the expected comparisons that are bound to happen after the release of the film. It's known to all that Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the second instalment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, hence, ever since the trailer of the film got released, people have been drawing comparisons between Kiara and Vidya Balan.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Kiara was asked about the same, she said that she wants people to watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 like a new film.

She told ETimes, "Well, I would want people to watch it like a new film. We made our version of a story that has the essence of the previous film. I've repeatedly said it is not a remake. It's a franchise. So it's a new film. So I'm not pressurised of being compared to Vidya Ji because I am not playing that character. She's outstanding in the first. I wish I could have played a character like that."

When asked what made her say yes to the film, she said that she loved the script of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and further said that it's one of those horror-comedies that she feels all age groups can watch.

She went on to add that having to take the franchise forward was a no-brainer for her.

"When Bazmee called me and narrated the script to me, I felt it was an entirely new storyline, it's fresh, the whole premise of this film is completely different but keeping the essence of the original, that you feel that nostalgia - whether it's the title track, 'Aami Je Tomar', the character Monjulika, the name of the ghost. Everything else is completely new. So let's hope people enjoy this one," shared Kiara.