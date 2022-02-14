Josh Community Creator Rashmi Chadha Is A Traveller With A Difference

India's most loved short video app Josh has been winning hearts for plenty of reasons. From treating the audience with entertaining videos belonging to diverse genres to giving new talents wings to fly and make a mark in the most creative way, Josh has set up a new benchmark in the content creation space. Their enlivening approach and the zeal to put their best foot forward in bringing path-breaking content to the table makes them the undisputed numero uno in the market.

Well, that's not the only thing which sets them apart from the crowd! Within a short period of time, this app has also tied up with some of the biggest brands in the country and delivered blockbuster success one after the other.

Speaking about the pool of talent on this amazing platform, one name which is on everyone's lips is that of content creator Rashmi Chadha. She is one of the top content creators in the Hindi community who has strike the right chord with the audience. The Delhi-based travel entrepreneur first hit the news when she launched a women-friendly travel startup called Wovoyage. Bitten by the travel bug at an early age, Chadha turned her passion into her profession with which she aims to change the perception of travel in India.

Rashmi has been a part of the Google internet Saathi programme where she mentored 16 women entrepreneurs hailing from rural areas. In addition to this, she also teamed up with her fellow entrepreneurs to start SheInTourism, a platform to help women-led companies in the tourism industry in sailing through the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic. Rashmi is also a TEDx speaker whose inspirational speeches have motivated many others to mark a positive mark on the society.

With 9.6K fans and 32.4 K hearts on Josh app, this growing travel vlogger and content creator has been giving everyone major travel goals with her awesome videos from various picturesque locations.

In this enriching journey, Josh is now her companion in helping her to foster a community of women travellers across the globe. After all, it's rightly said that travelling changes you as a person!