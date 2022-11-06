Karan Johar Is A Proud Nana As Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Welcomes Baby Girl; Shaheen Bhatt Can’t Stop Weeping

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all over the headlines today. The power couple welcomed their first child and became proud parents of a baby girl on November 6. Reportedly, Alia gave birth to her daughter through C-section. It has indeed been a happy moment for Bhatts and Kapoors. Needless to say, Alia and Ranbir were inundated with best wishes from friends, family and fans on social media. Amid this, Karan Johar won hearts as he penned a heartfelt note for Alia and her little princess.

Taking to her Instagram account, the ace-filmmaker shared a picture of himself with Alia and Ranbir from their wedding album. It was a selfie and the trio was all smiles for the camera. KJo was seen wearing a pink kurta pyjama and Alia and Ranbir were seen twinning in ivory outfits. In the caption, Karan called himself a proud nana. He wrote, "My heart is full of love.... Welcome to the world baby girl... you have so much love waiting for you..... I love you @aliaabhatt and RK!! To the moon and back!!!! So this makes me a proud Nana!!!!" along with heart emoticons.

On the other hand, Shaheen Bhatt, who has been quite close to Alia, also shared the new parents' joint statement on social media and shared her happiness about becoming a maasi. She wrote, "I may never stop weeping. Our little bean is finally here and life has forever changed".

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The movie is slated to release in February next year. Besides, she will be making her big Bollywood debut with Gal Gadot starrer Heart of Stone. Alia will also be seen sharing the screen space with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.