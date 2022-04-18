Karan Johar's OOPS Moment At Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding Will Have You In Splits!

While the wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is over, netizens have not moved on from their wedding pictures yet. In a clip shared by Colors TV, Karan Johar recalled his oops moment from Ranbir-Alia's wedding and revealed how he smeared mehendi on his face.

He said, "I want to say what happened with me at the mehendi ceremony. I had applied mehendi for the first time. I had thought when Alia will get married I'll apply mehendi for sure. I had already decided that. I am not used to mehendi on my hand and it was very hot too."

He added, "Maine mehendi laga di aur phir mai apna paseena pochne laga. Mai bhool gaya mere haathon mei mehendi thi, toh saara mehendi jo hai mere sarr pe, mere maathe pe, mere chehre pe lag gaya. And immediately mujhe wash karna padd gaya (I applied mehendi and then started wiping my sweat. I forgot that there was mehendi on my palms and it got smeared on my head, forehead and face. I had to immediately wash it off)."

He further revealed that it was Alia's makeup artist Puneet B Saini who helped him get rid of the stain of mehendi from his face.

Coming back to Alia-Ranbir's wedding, it was a private affair, which was attended by their families and close friends. It's known to all that Karan is like a father-figure to Alia hence, he was present at all the rituals of the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress' wedding.

With respect to work, Karan's next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani features Alia, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and the film is slated to hit the theatres next year.