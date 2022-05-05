Katrina Kaif Shares Photos From Mom's 70th Birthday Celebration; Anushka Sharma Says 'So Cute'

Katrina Kaif's mother Suzanne Turquotte turned a year older on Thursday (May 5). The actor, who never fails to give fans a sneak-peek into her adorable moments with her loved ones, dropped a bunch of happy pictures from her mother's fun-filled birthday bash.

The Sooryavanshi actress wished her mommy dearest with a sweet post that read, "Happy 70th mama 🎂 May u always live life with the joy and courage that u do ........ surrounded by your very noisy kids 🤍🤍🤍."

In the first picture, Katrina and her mom Suzanne are all smiles for the camera with a 'Happy Birthday Mum' cake on the table. In the next click, Katrina and her other siblings are seen sharing a hug with the birthday girl. The third picture features Katrina's mom posing happily in front of her birthday cake. The last shot has Katrina striking a pose with her younger sister.

Katrina's post received a lot of love from her industry colleagues. Her Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star Anushka Sharma commented, "This is so cute ❤️."Happy birthday ❤️," read Neha Dhupia's comment. Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari dropped a bunch of heart emoticons.

On the other hand, a few netizens quizzed Katrina about her actor-husband Vicky's absence from the party. An Instagram user asked, "Where is Vicky Kaushal?" Another one wrote, "All you sisters look so different from each another."

Katrina's sister Isabelle also penned a sweet birthday post for her mother and wrote, "Happiest of Birthday Mama❣️Here's to the baddest Matriarch around❣️Love you to the moon and back❣️."

Coming back to Katrina, the actress hit the headlines last year when she tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. Workwise, the actress is currently busy shooting for Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. She will also be seen in Salman Khan's espionage thriller Tiger 3. Besides these two flicks, the actress is also teaming up with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra for Farhan Akhtar's upcoming directorial Jee Le Zaraa.