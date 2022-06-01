KK's Demise: Student Present At His Concert Says The Singer Was Struggling To Wrap Up The Concert

Ever since the nation read about singer KK's demise, they have been in utter shock. His untimely demise has left his family, friends and fans devastated. Social media is inundated with posts related to him and his songs. Those who are unaware, KK was performing on the stage at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday evening for Sir Gurudas Mahavidyalaya's fest, Utkarsh 2022 when he reportedly suffered a fatal cardiac arrest.

In his recent tete-a-tete with Times Of India, when a student present at the concert was asked what happened last night, he said, "He wasn't well on Tuesday - one could tell. He was sweating profusely and kept going backstage in between the set for a breather. He was struggling to wrap up the concert. The last song he sang was 'Pal' and soon after, complained to his team of uneasiness. He was immediately escorted out of the stage. That was the last time we saw him."

Another student from Vivekananda College, who was also present at the concert, shared, "The only thing noticeable was that he kept asking for the AC to be turned up, so it would be cooler. We assumed it was because the auditorium was packed and he was quite energetic on stage."

KK's close friend who also happens to be music composer Jeet Gannguli also spoke about the singer's untimely demise and said that he was having dinner with his wife at a restaurant, when he got a call from a colleague.

He further said that he immediately rang up KK's manager, who was crying inconsolably, and he rushed to the hospital but it was all over by then.

Jeet further added, "He asked the chauffeur to increase the AC's fan speed. On being told that the AC was running at full strength, he said he was feeling unusually hot and was also experiencing muscle cramps on his legs and arms."