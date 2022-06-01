    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      KK's Demise: Student Present At His Concert Says The Singer Was Struggling To Wrap Up The Concert

      By
      |

      Ever since the nation read about singer KK's demise, they have been in utter shock. His untimely demise has left his family, friends and fans devastated. Social media is inundated with posts related to him and his songs. Those who are unaware, KK was performing on the stage at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday evening for Sir Gurudas Mahavidyalaya's fest, Utkarsh 2022 when he reportedly suffered a fatal cardiac arrest.

      In his recent tete-a-tete with Times Of India, when a student present at the concert was asked what happened last night, he said, "He wasn't well on Tuesday - one could tell. He was sweating profusely and kept going backstage in between the set for a breather. He was struggling to wrap up the concert. The last song he sang was 'Pal' and soon after, complained to his team of uneasiness. He was immediately escorted out of the stage. That was the last time we saw him."

      kk-s-demise-student-present-at-his-concert-says-the-singer-was-struggling-to-wrap-up-the-concert

      Another student from Vivekananda College, who was also present at the concert, shared, "The only thing noticeable was that he kept asking for the AC to be turned up, so it would be cooler. We assumed it was because the auditorium was packed and he was quite energetic on stage."

      KK's close friend who also happens to be music composer Jeet Gannguli also spoke about the singer's untimely demise and said that he was having dinner with his wife at a restaurant, when he got a call from a colleague.

      kk-s-demise-student-present-at-his-concert-says-the-singer-was-struggling-to-wrap-up-the-concert

      He further said that he immediately rang up KK's manager, who was crying inconsolably, and he rushed to the hospital but it was all over by then.

      Jeet further added, "He asked the chauffeur to increase the AC's fan speed. On being told that the AC was running at full strength, he said he was feeling unusually hot and was also experiencing muscle cramps on his legs and arms."

      Comments
      Read more about: kk singer death concert kolkata
      Story first published: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 18:01 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 1, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X