Shaan Remembers His Late Singer-Friend KK; Says ‘He Was A Beautiful Soul And A Person’

Popular singer KK passed away on May 31, 2022 due to cardiac arrest in Kolkata. He was 53 and is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. KK's sudden demise left the entire nation in shock. Singer Shaan, who shared a strong bond of friendship with him considered KK's demise as his personal loss.

Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Shaan remembered his late friend KK after his sudden demise. He said, "He was a beautiful soul and a person. I have so many times mentioned in my past interviews that I want to be like KK because of the priorities he had in his life, especially towards his family. We often get carried away and want to enjoy life and do several things. But he was very clear about his priorities in life that he wanted to sing, spend time with family, travel to new places and holiday with family. He lived his life with that blueprint."

Shaan further stated that KK ignored blockage thinking it was acidity. He feels that he has gone too soon, and his children are yet to be settled in their careers. While recalling the moments with the late singer, Shaan said that they would always plan to meet for dinners and holidays. However, sadly, the reunion couldn't happen.

The singer said that KK was a complete family man and he feels honoured to be one of the close people in his friend's circle. Shaan said, "He was a very private person. We would always plan that we will go on a trip with our families or meet up for dinners. But whenever he would get time, he would run away with his family to his Devlali house, and then he would call me, yahan aaja. Woh Humara reunion baaki reh Gaya... but I promise his son, Nakul that we will do that for him, because he is around."

Talking about late singer KK, the singer had sung several popular songs 'Tu Aashiqui Hai', 'Tadap Tadap', 'Yaaron', 'Pyaar Ke Pal' and so on. Let us tell you, popular singers such as Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri, Sidhu Moose Wala and many others passed away in 2022.