Prithviraj Trailer Out Now: Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar's Film Is All Things Love, Valour And Dharma

Akshay Kumar on May 9, 2022, unveiled the full-length trailer of his awaited historical drama Prithviraj. The trailer also featured the first look at Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, and Manushi Chhillar's pivotal characters. The Yash Raj Film's latest magnum opus is all set to embark on a journey of grandeur, patriotism and bravery.

Akshay shared the three minute long clip on twitter and confirmed the film's release date. He captioned the post in hindi as "Shaury aur veerata kee amar kahaanee... yah hai kahaanee samraat prthveeraaj chauhaan kee" and added, "Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June."

The historical drama's trailer is loaded with heavy-duty dialogues and run of the mill action sequences. The trailer beings with Akshay Kumar being titled the rightful leader for India and is given the Delhi throne. We also get a look at Manushi's character Samyukta who is in love with the King who she never met but has decided to dedicate her life to him. From the lady madly in love, it clip also shows her becoming his pillar of hope and faith as Prithviraj Chauhan's wife Sanyogita.

While Ashutosh Rana's character is only seen for a second, actor Manav Vij is sure to create fear with his character Muhammad of Ghori. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood are part of Prithviraj's counsel who warn and support him through every hurdle. Take a look at the trailer:

The period drama is based on medieval poet Chand Bardai's epic poem Prithviraj Raso. It is written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi who previously backed films like Chanakya, Mohalla Assi and Pinjar. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Prithviraj will hit the big screens on June 3.