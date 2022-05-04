30 Years Of Akshay Kumar: Yash Raj Films Unveil A Special Poster Of Prithviraj

Superstar
Akshay
Kumar's
next
Prithviraj
is
based
on
the
life
and
valour
of
the
fearless
and
mighty
Samrat
Prithviraj
Chauhan.
He
is
essaying
the
role
of
the
legendary
warrior
who
fought
valiantly
against
the
merciless
invader
Muhammad
of
Ghor.
Akshay
recently
completed
30
years
in
the
Hindi
film
industry
and
YRF
celebrated
the
actor's
special
milestone
by
creating
a
new
Prithviraj
poster
that
featured
every
single
film
that
Akshay
has
been
a
part
of!
The
team
caught
the
superstar
by
surprise
with
this
poster
unveiling
activity
and
he
was
deeply
overwhelmed
by
the
gesture.
Check
out
the
unveiling
video.
In
the
video,
Akshay
is
seen
saying,
"It
didn't
even
cross
my
mind
that
this
activity
is
happening
to
celebrate
my
30
years
in
cinema!
It's
fascinating
that
30
years
have
passed
since
my
first
film
Saugandh!
The
first
shot
of
my
film
career
was
at
Ooty
and
it
was
an
action
shot!
Thank
you
very
much
for
this
gesture.
This
is
really
special."
Prithviraj
has
been
directed
by
Dr.
Chandraprakash
Dwivedi,
who
is
best
known
for
directing
the
television
epic
Chanakya
and
the
critically
acclaimed
film
Pinjar.
The
ethereally
gorgeous
Manushi
Chhillar
plays
the
role
of
King
Prithviraj's
beloved
Sanyogita
and
her
launch
is
definitely
one
of
the
most
awaited
debuts
of
2022.
The
film
is
set
to
release
on
June
3
in
Hindi,
Tamil
and
Telugu.