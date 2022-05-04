30 Years Of Akshay Kumar: Yash Raj Films Unveil A Special Poster Of Prithviraj

Superstar Akshay Kumar's next Prithviraj is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. He is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor.

Akshay recently completed 30 years in the Hindi film industry and YRF celebrated the actor's special milestone by creating a new Prithviraj poster that featured every single film that Akshay has been a part of! The team caught the superstar by surprise with this poster unveiling activity and he was deeply overwhelmed by the gesture.

Check out the unveiling video.

In the video, Akshay is seen saying, "It didn't even cross my mind that this activity is happening to celebrate my 30 years in cinema! It's fascinating that 30 years have passed since my first film Saugandh! The first shot of my film career was at Ooty and it was an action shot! Thank you very much for this gesture. This is really special."

Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar. The ethereally gorgeous Manushi Chhillar plays the role of King Prithviraj's beloved Sanyogita and her launch is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022.

The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.