Producer Chandni Soni Gives An Advice To Working Mothers

Being a working mother is not easy, there are several bigger sacrifices that a woman goes through and at the same time has to balance taking time for her child. Chandni Soni, a producer and a mother to 12-years-old Nandini keeps it mandatory for herself to remove time and imbibe her daughter with cultural values.

A mother is the first guru who induces primary values in her child. Chandni advices all the working moms to balance their timings and mandatorily spend minimum of 30 minutes one on one time with their children.



She says, "Mother is the most important link connecting the socio-cultural fabric of mankind and every mother is imbibed with motherhood (matrutav). Matrutav is an emotional element which gives a woman sense of nurturer, perseverance and gift of birth."

She further added, "As a women I personally believe mother to be first guru of a child, she, through her upbringing can play a very important role in all round development of society. Through her contribution by imbibing a strong value system in her child, matrutav as an organisation play a very important role while in cultivating a strong value of patriotism even one of the greatest king Shivaji Maharaj."

