Ram Navami 2022: Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit & Others Wish Their Fans

The nation is celebrating the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, today (April 10, 2022). On this day, the believers celebrate the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. The popular celebs of Bollywood, including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, and others wished their fans on the special occasion, on social media.

Check out the celebs' posts here:

Akshay Kumar

The popular star took to his official pages and shared a special post to wish his fans and followers on Ram Navami. "Heartiest wishes on the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram. Happy Shri #RamNavami... Today every house should be Ayodhya and in every mind Shri Ram," wrote Akshay Kumar on his post.

भगवान श्री राम के जन्मोत्सव की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं.



Happy shri #RamNavami



आज हर घर अयोध्या हो और हर मन में श्री राम pic.twitter.com/EdhSTUJVHU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 10, 2022

Kangana Ranaut

The National award-winning actress shared a glimpse of the Ram Navami celebrations at her residence, on her official Instagram page. "Navmi Ki Shubhkamnaen," Kangana Ranaut wrote in her Insta story.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

The senior actress took to her official Instagram page and wished her fans and followers on the occasion of Ram Navami, with a special story.

Anupam Kher

The Kashmir Files actor shared a special on his official pages on the occasion of Ram Navami and wished his fans and followers. "Wishing you all a very Happy Ram Navami. May Lord Ram always protect you! Jai Shree Ram! 🙏🙏 #ramnavmi," Anupam Kher captioned his post.

Vivek Agnihotri

The Kashmir Files director wished his followers by sharing a special message on his official social media handles. "Happy #RamNavami to all of you. What was Dharma in the eyes of Ram? "परहित सरिस धरम नहिं भाई । पर पीड़ा सम नहिं अधमाई ।।" The greatest religion is to serve others. And to harm others is greatest sin," reads Vivek Agnihotri's tweet.

Happy #RamNavami to all of you.



What was Dharma in the eyes of Ram?



“परहित सरिस धरम नहिं भाई ।

पर पीड़ा सम नहिं अधमाई ।।”

The greatest religion is to serve others. And to harm others is greatest sin. pic.twitter.com/BWskUDJnww — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 10, 2022

Raveena Tandon

The KGF Chapter 2 actress took to her official pages and shared a special post to wish her followers on Ram Navami.