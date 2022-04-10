    For Quick Alerts
      Ram Navami 2022: Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit & Others Wish Their Fans

      The nation is celebrating the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, today (April 10, 2022). On this day, the believers celebrate the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. The popular celebs of Bollywood, including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, and others wished their fans on the special occasion, on social media.

      Check out the celebs' posts here:

      Akshay Kumar

      The popular star took to his official pages and shared a special post to wish his fans and followers on Ram Navami. "Heartiest wishes on the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram. Happy Shri #RamNavami... Today every house should be Ayodhya and in every mind Shri Ram," wrote Akshay Kumar on his post.

      Kangana Ranaut

      The National award-winning actress shared a glimpse of the Ram Navami celebrations at her residence, on her official Instagram page. "Navmi Ki Shubhkamnaen," Kangana Ranaut wrote in her Insta story.

      Madhuri Dixit Nene

      The senior actress took to her official Instagram page and wished her fans and followers on the occasion of Ram Navami, with a special story.

      Anupam Kher

      The Kashmir Files actor shared a special on his official pages on the occasion of Ram Navami and wished his fans and followers. "Wishing you all a very Happy Ram Navami. May Lord Ram always protect you! Jai Shree Ram! 🙏🙏 #ramnavmi," Anupam Kher captioned his post.

      Vivek Agnihotri

      The Kashmir Files director wished his followers by sharing a special message on his official social media handles. "Happy #RamNavami to all of you. What was Dharma in the eyes of Ram? "परहित सरिस धरम नहिं भाई । पर पीड़ा सम नहिं अधमाई ।।" The greatest religion is to serve others. And to harm others is greatest sin," reads Vivek Agnihotri's tweet.

      Raveena Tandon

      The KGF Chapter 2 actress took to her official pages and shared a special post to wish her followers on Ram Navami.

