Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Sanjay Dutt Gives Some Marriage Advice To The Couple; Says 'Make Kids Soon'

Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are yet to make a formal announcement about their wedding, but the internet is already flooded with media reports carrying various speculations around their D-day. Meanwhile, the Kapoors continue to remain tight-lipped about this impending wedding.

Amid this, Sanjay Dutt who shares a great equation with Ranbir, reacted to the reports of Sanju actor's wedding with Alia.

Recently, during a media interaction when Dutt was asked if he has any marriage advice for Ranbir, the actor expressed his surprise over the news and asked if the Tamasha star is indeed tying the knot.

Sanjay said that if Ranbir is really getting married then he is very happy for him and added that Alia Bhatt was literally born and brought up in front of him.

The Munna Bhai MBBS actor said, "Marriage is a commitment they are making to each other. And they have to stick by that, hold each other's hands and move ahead in happiness, peace and glory. Make kids soon Ranbir, and stay happy!"

When asked if he has any marriage advice for Ranbir Kapoor, Dutt said, "It's a matter of compromise from both ends. Rocky roads will come and go, but someone will have to bend. I would only advise them to assess the situation and be on the same page as for who needs to bend in the given circumstance at that time. With every curve in the road, they have to remember that the commitment they made to each other is very important and that is the key to keep moving ahead."

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space in Karan Malhotra's upcoming period action adventure Shamshera. The former is currently gearing up for the release of Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 in which he essays the role of the main antagonist Adheera.