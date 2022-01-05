Did You Know Ranveer Singh Lived With Kapil Dev At His House For Two Weeks Before The Shoot Of 83?

Ranveer Singh is one gem of an actor and his work speaks volumes about his impeccable acting talent. Recently, his featured in Kabir Khan's 83 and left everyone amazed with his acting chops. If you have already watched 83, you know what we are talking about. In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Ranveer was asked how he got the he physical nuances right, here's what he revealed..

Ranveer shared that he stayed with Kapil Dev at his house for almost two weeks to get inside his mind, his heart, and to see what drives him and what his perspectives are.

Ranveer told India Today, "There was not enough footage of Kapil Dev to base my character homework on. So, I also went and stayed with him at his house for two weeks, where I collected all the external and internal information about the person to weave into the character. And now when I read people's feedback, it feels like all the work - the physical nuances, the expression, the body language, the little things, the adjustment of the shirt for the delivery - has paid off."

"To watch Kapil's face while he watched my rendition of him was one of the most surreal and unforgettable experiences. He was like 'I always knew you were a stellar performer, but my worry was the cricket part. Would you be able to bat and bowl convincingly? Finally, he gave me two thumbs-ups for that too," added Ranveer.

Ranveer went on to add that Kapil Dev saw his dedication, so he opened up to him. He further added that Dev recognised the passion and dedication with which Kabir Khan and the Gully Boy actor approached the creative process and he invested trust in them.

"He (Kapil Dev) really opened his home to us, his heart to us and he spoke about things that he would not speak about otherwise. It really gave us an insight into the man. And that is where I really was able to understand what this man is all about and apply that to the performance," asserted Ranveer.