Salman Khan's Tere Naam Co-Star Bhumika Chawla Says He Has Changed A Lot; 'I See So Much Difference'

Bhumika Chawla made her debut in the Hindi Film Industry with Salman Khan-starrer Tere Naam in 2003. The tragic romance was a huge success at the box office and the audience loved their pairing on screen. In a recent interaction with a leading tabloid, Bhumika opened up on her co-star.

The actress said that she doesn't think she could get influenced by him. Chawla revealed that they shared a very cordial and nice equation, but she was never really close to him.

While speaking with ETimes when Bhumika was asked if like other actresses, Salman played a 'solid support system' for her or if he 'influenced' her life or career in any way, she said, "I don't see it that way. Influence is a very strong word...I don't think I had that much interaction with him on a personal front. We were very cordial and nice, but I was never really close to him. And so I don't think I could get influenced by him in any such manner."

On being asked if the superstar has changed, she replied, "He has changed a lot, I see so much difference. But it happens with all of us, isn't it?"

She further continued, "You know, when you're in your 20s, you're different from when you're in your 30s. And then you change again in your 40s and 50s. So I think he's probably - from what I hear, because like I said, I don't have much of personal interaction with Salman - seen a kind of good growth in him as a person and even as an artist."

Workwise, Bhumika Chawla is all set to return to the marquee after three years with Neeraj Pandey's upcoming production Operation Romeo.