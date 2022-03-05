Seema Pahwa On Her Son Mayank's Wedding To Shahid Kapoor's Sister Sanah Kapoor: What Can Be Better Than This

A few days ago, we saw Pankaj Kapoor and Supriya Pathak's daughter Sanah Kapoor tying the knot with Mayank Pahwa, son of Manoj and Seema Pahwa. It was an intimate wedding, which was attended by only family members and close friends.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Seema Pahwa revealed that the families chose to keep the wedding a private affair because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

She said, "Covid ki wajah se affect tha. We had been wanting to hold the ceremony for a long time now, and finally we got the opportunity. Even now, it's not perfectly safe. There is effect of the virus. Hence we held a small affair. We couldn't invite many of our dear friends, it was all in a bio bubble. There was a delay, very few people were in attendance."

She further revealed that even though she has known Pankaj Kapoor and Supriya Pathak since a long time, Mayank and Sanah's wedding is not an arranged marriage. They themselves have chosen each other as their life partners.

She went on to add that she is elated that Mayank chose Sanah as his wife, as she is a very nice girl.

"Obviously main bauhaut khush hoon. mere bete ki shaadi hui hai, aur voh bhi itni pyaari bacchi ke saath. Mere sabse ache dost Supriya aur Pankaj ji ki beti. We know them for years. It all happened like it does- two people meet, they begin to feel good with each other. Sanah and Mayank have played with each other as kids too, and hence knew each other. Ab kab kaise hua, voh toh wahi batayenge. What can be better than this, that you know the family and the girl who is coming to yours, and they know our son too," gushed the Bareily Ki Barfi actress.

With respect to work, Seema Pahwa is garnering praise from every corner of the nation owing to her work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. In the film, she plays the role of a senior sex worker who runs a brothel.