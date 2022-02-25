Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 1 Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt's Film Gets An Impressive Opening

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia Bhatt arrived in cinema halls on Friday (February 25). One of the most anticipated releases of 2022, the movie opened to mixed reactions from the audience with praises coming in Alia's way for her powerful performance in the titular role.

Speaking about its performance at the box office on the first day of its release, early reports suggest that the Alia Bhatt-starrer opened on a good note with 10-15% occupancy despite its niche content and low-key promotions. The film is expected to have fared well in states like Maharashtra and Gujarat.

When it comes to its box office numbers, early trends suggest that Gangubai Kathiawadi minted an opening of around Rs 6-8 crore on its first day of release.

If trade sources are to be believed, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest outing is the most expensive female-centric film to date, including its production cost, P&A (print and advertising) and investment increased due to the prolonged delay. One hears that the makers have already recovered a decent amount from its satellite, digital and audio rights.

Gangubai Kathiawadi marks Alia Bhatt's first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi-Jane Borges' popular novel 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai', the film stars the actress as one of the most powerful brothel madams in Mumbai's Kamathipura zone in the 60s.

Alia in an interaction with dw.com had said that playing Gangubai was extremely nourishing for her and added, "I can say that after doing this film, I've opened up so many more facets in my brain, as a person, as a personality, about things people can feel or go through than I did before."