Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 4 Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt's Film Continues Its Good Run

Alia Bhatt's latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi is ruling the box office and slowly inching towards the 50-crore mark. Riding high on positive word of mouth despite receiving mixed reviews from the critics, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has revived the business in Hindi cinema which had suffered a setback owing to the third wave of COVID-19.

Speaking about its performance at box office on Monday, the Alia Bhatt-starrer passed with flying colors. Early estimates suggest that the biographical crime drama collected around Rs 6-7 crore on Day 4. So far, the film had an excellent weekend collection at the box office as it collected Rs 39.12 crore in three days.

Gangubai Kathiawadi received an impressive opening of Rs 10.50 crore on Friday despite 50% occupany in key circuits like Mumbai and Delhi. It went on to collect Rs 13.32 crore on Saturday and Rs 15.30 crore on Sunday. Reportedly, the period drama saw a boost in its collections in places like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Gujarat, Delhi amongst others.

While Alia's film has managed to keep a steady hold on Monday, the film is expected to pick up business on Tuesday which marks holiday for Mahashivratri. The business on Day 5 and Day 6 will prove crucial for the film and will decide if the film succeeds in crossing the 60-crore mark in Week 1.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is faring well in overseas markets as well. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "⭐️ #UK: £ 243,853 [₹ 2.46 cr], ⭐️ #Australia: A$ 376,223 [₹ 2.04 cr], ⭐️ #NZ: NZ$ 62,483 [₹ 31.63 lacs], ⭐️ #Germany: € 21,851 [₹ 18.44 lacs], ⭐️ #NorthAmerica: Has crossed $ 1 million [₹ 7.50 cr+]. Final biz in evening."

Based on one of the chapters from crime writer Hussain Zaidi's popular novel 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai', Gangubai Kathiawadi marks Alia Bhatt's first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.