Shreyas Talpade On Dubbing For Pushpa Hindi Version: Allu Arjun's Phenomenal Performance Made My Job Easier

Allu Arjun's latest release Pushpa: The Rise has taken the box office by storm. The film's Hindi version also had a stupendous run at the ticket window as it raked in some impressive moolah. But do you folks know that the voiceover for Allu Arjun in the Hindi-dub was done by none other than Shreyas Talpade? Yes, you heard that right!

In a tete-a-tete with ETimes, Shreyas shared his experience of dubbing for Allu Arjun. The actor said that he is happy with the response Pushpa got and considers himself very fortunate.

Shreyas told the tabloid, "I am happy with the response the film has got. For every artist it is always very heartening when your work is appreciated. I consider myself very fortunate. I don't do dubbing regularly. The only film I dubbed for before Pushpa was The Lion King which also had a phenomenal run at the box office. And now Pushpa is also doing fabulous at the box office.

The Golmaal Again actor further gave credit to Allu Arjun's phenomenal performance for making his job easier.

Shreyas added, "I would like to give credit to Allu Arjun ji for a phenomenal performance which made my job much easier. It is every actor's dream to play a part like this and say lines like these. I didn't have the opportunity to play that character as an actor, but I am happy that I could reach out to the audience through my voice."

Speaking about Bollywood, Shreyas was last seen in Ashwini Chaudhary's 2019 film Setters.