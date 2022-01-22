    For Quick Alerts
      Sikander Kher Reacts To Mom Kirron Kher Resuming Work Post Battling Cancer

      Last year, it was revealed that veteran actress Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma. After completing the treatment, the actress has now resumed work by returning as a judge on a reality show.

      In a recent interaction with a leading tabloid, her son and actor Sikander Kher reacted to this and said that he is thrilled.

      ETimes was quoted as saying, "I feel getting back to your routine is the first step towards regaining normalcy in life, especially after a heavy recovery. We have also ensured that she gets the best medical attention, and all the necessary health precautions are being taken care of on the set."

      He also opened up on his mother returning as a judge on a reality show and said, "It is important for her to be back on the sets for the much-needed adrenaline rush, while also ensuring that all the required precautions are being taken care of."

      In one of his recent interviews, the actor had also opened up on how she has given him a lot of confidence in terms of being an actor. He had further revealed that she is brutally honest with him and has always had faith in him.

      Workwise, Sikander who made his debut with Woodstock Villa, was recently seen in Sooryavanshi and Tadap. He had also appeared in Sushmita Sen's web series Aarya 2.

      Story first published: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 7:30 [IST]
