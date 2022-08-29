Sohail Khan's Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Opens Up On Her Divorce; 'I Have Let Go Of Any Negativity'

After being married for 24 years, Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh got divorced in May this year. In a recent interview with a news portal, Seema opened up about her separation from her ex-husband for the first time.

Speaking about her divorce, the Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives actress shared that she chose to deal with her separation from Sohail by not 'wallowing' in pain. She also revealed that they had been living separately since 2017.

Seema was quoted as saying by Bollywood Bubble, "The thing is, if I were to wallow and it's a deep dark hole that you can quickly spiral into. So I choose to be on the other side. For me, this is what keeps me going. So even for the kids, for the family members, my brother or my sister. It's not nice to see your sister wallowing or your daughter or you know... then you're constantly stressed about that person and whatever."

The fashion designer further said that she has let go of any negativity and is instead choosing to focus on being the best, most honest version of herself.

"So it's for them to see that I am looking at my life completely from the positive angle. I've let go of any negativity or anything I might have. Also, I think I have reached a point where I don't care anymore. As long as, these people know who I am, this is my family, my parents and my kids and my siblings. The people around me know who I am and I am going to stay true to myself and quite frankly, I have zero filter," she was quoted as saying.

Reportedly, Sohail first met Seema at a private party. The couple fell in love and started dating. Since Seema's family was opposed to their relationship, they tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in a temple.

Later, Sohail and Seema got married in a Arya Samaj wedding followed by a close-knit nikaah after their families accepted their alliance. They welcomed their sons Nirvaan in 2000 and Yohan in 2011. In May this year, the duo ended their marriage. After their divorce, Seema dropped 'Khan' from her name and went back to her maiden name- Seema Kiran Sajdeh on social media.