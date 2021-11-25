Salman Khan Shares An Adorable Family Photo To Wish Dad Salim Khan On His Birthday

Veteran writer Salim Khan turned 86 on Wednesday (November 24, 2021). To make the day extra special for him, his family gathered under a roof and hosted an intimate gathering. Later, his superstar-son Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle to share an endearing picture from the party and wish him.

He captioned it as, "Happy bday dad ..." In the photo, while Salim Khan, Salma Khan and Arbaaz Khan are seated on a sofa, Sohail, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Helen, Arpita Khan Sharma Atul Agnihotri and other family members are seen standing behind. But what catches everyone's attention is Arpita's daughter Ayat's cute antics as she is seen pulling Salman's ears when the camera goes 'click-click'.

As soon as Salman dropped this adorable family moment on social media, the picture went viral in no time. The actor's Jaan-E-Mann co-star Preity Zinta sent birthday wishes to Salim Khan and wrote, "Happy Birthday Salim Uncle ❤️❤️."

In a throwback interview with Open magazine in 2014, Salim Khan had talked about his bond with Salman and said, " I was one of those fathers who threw his children into water. I wanted them all, especially Salman, being the eldest, to grow up on their own. In my time, I've seen a lot of fathers in the film industry who were very protective of their children-to the extent that they were also controlling their careers. They used to hear scripts, discuss money and other things on behalf of their sons."

He had further added, "When Salman entered the industry, I was accused of 'managing' his career. That's not true. In fact, I even refused to sit for script narrations of his films. If I can claim to know a thing or two about anything, it's got to be scriptwriting. Right from the beginning, Salman was encouraged to take his own decisions. Like all of us, he made mistakes, took some wrong steps, but has learnt from those."

Meanwhile, Salman too had admitted in many of his interviews that his father is his harshest critic. He has said that he is still waiting to get more of direct compliments from him and how he has seldom said how he did good work in a film.