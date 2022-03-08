Sonakshi Sinha Clarifies: 'No Warrants Issued Against Me', Asks Media Not To Carry Fake News

Earlier this week, reports revealed that a non-bailable warrant has been issued against Sonakshi Sinha in a fraud case. It claimed that she was supposed to attend an event in Delhi for which she had charged Rs 37 Lakh, but never showed up. However, the actress has now opened up about the rumours and clarified in a statement that "there are no warrants issued against me."

Sonakshi Sinha Does Not Want To Portray Characters That Are Not Strong Enough

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sonakshi opened up about the rumours and said, "There have been rumours of a non bailable warrant issued against me floating in the media, without any verification from any authorities since a few days now. This is pure fiction and the work of a rogue individual trying to harass me."

The actress went on to request media outlets, not to carry the news as it is fake news and added that "it is playing into this individual's agenda to gain publicity." She also revealed that the report may have been generated by someone attacking her reputation.

Sonakshi added in the statement, "This man is purely trying to gain some publicity and extort money from me by attacking my reputation which I have very proudly built over the years, by planting these malicious articles in the media. Kindly do not participate in this harassment charade."

Sonakshi Sinha Lands In Legal Trouble As Non-Bailable Warrant Gets Issued Against Her In Fraud Case: Report

The actress also assured that her legal team will be taking necessary action against him for contempt of court. "This matter is subjudice before the Muradabad court and has been stayed by the Allahabad High Court. This will be my only comment on this matter until the Muradabad Court has passed its verdict, so please do not approach me for the same. I am home and I can assure you there are no warrants issued against me."

On the work front, Sonakshi is currently waiting for the release of Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu as well as Bollywood release Double XL with Huma Qureshi. The film is set to release on May 4, 2022.