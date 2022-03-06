Sonakshi Sinha Lands In Legal Trouble As Non-Bailable Warrant Gets Issued Against Her In Fraud Case: Report

Sonakshi Sinha has reportedly landed in legal trouble. According to various media reports, a non-bailable warrant has been issued against the actress in a fraud case. She was supposed to attend an event in Delhi for which she had charged Rs 37 lakh. However, Sonakshi has been accused of not attending the aforementioned event.

As a result, the event organizers have filed a fraud case against her in the Moradabad police station. It is being alleged that when the organisers demanded the money back, the actress’ manager refused to repay and hence, they went ahead and filed a fraud case against her



According to a report in a news portal, the event organizer whose name is Pramod Sharma is a resident of the Katghar police station area of Moradabad. He had planned for an event where Sonakshi was invited as the chief guest but the Dabangg actress failed attend the event, following which the event organizer had asked for his money back.

It is being alleged that Sonakshi’s manager has refused to pay up and when the organisers did not get the money even after contacting the actress several times, they filed the fraud complaint. It must be noted that Sonakshi had reportedly come to Moradabad to record her statement in the case. But thereafter, she has continuously been absent which led the court to issue a non-bailable warrant against her. For the uninitiated, the actress is yet to make any statement in this case.

On the professional front, Sonakshi recently returned from the Da-bangg tour with Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Pooja Hegde among others. She will next be seen on the big screen in Double XL alongside Huma Qureshi in the lead role. The actress is also working on another movie named Kakuda with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.