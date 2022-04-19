The Vici Agency Is The Epitome Of Humza Lokhandwala’s Story Of Glory

Life is like traversing in the peaks and valleys displaying some ups as well as some downs. We are expected to beat the heat and make way towards cloud nine. After bending our efforts, we do reach our cloud nine but what next? Does it mean that one cannot grow? Humza Lokhandwala, a digital marketer from Surat has never believed in "End" despite consistent impediments. He may "pause" but he won't "stop".

Humza Lokhandwala was staunch and sturdy about his life decisions where he hardly looked back. He today is actually enjoying the world-view from his 9th cloud but does that mean his journey has come to an end? It is not that easy. Success has never been that easy. It requires maintenance just like any other asset. After overcoming tribulations, you may establish your brand- that's success. After establishing, you expand your brand - that's growth. And growth never stops so why should we? A definitive example of this is the establishment of Humza Lokhandwala's very own firm - The Vici Agency. Vici comes from Latin origin meaning "I conquer" which unambiguously reflects Humza Lokhandwala's vision. Vici Agency, just like its name suggests, is known to conquer the market in order to give its clients a platform to reach larger groups. This establishment has moved heaven and earth to help people around the globe to transform their dreams into reality. Vici agency acts as a bridgeway between clients and their target group. This bridgeway needs maintenance or it won't take much time for the bridge to fall apart and Humza Lokhandwala has jumped through many hoops to make this bridge concrete and impregnable.

Humza Lokhandwala has assuredly found himself a rewarding career in the field of digital marketing but he knows that his success will require a fresh energy to keep his growth going. His improvements will in turn give his clients an improved experience through his quality services. To make that happen, he makes investments in his skills & personal development via various courses and training. He takes second opinions from his peers as well as gains guidance from his mentors to thrive better. There are improvements that he brings in himself every day, every week and every month. On a daily basis, he does not only refine his work but also regularly cleanses his mind and body by drinking water to beat dehydration, engaging in deep breathing to release worries as well as heal traumas. He regulates his energy time and again and also engages in voice exercises to communicate effectively in the professional set-up. On a weekly basis, he evaluates his overall week and realigns his goals if not on the track. He also tries to be mindful of the coming week in order to make big and steady moves. On a monthly basis, he prepares a base schedule for the next month that keeps into consideration his sleep schedule, his morning & night ritual, his workouts & mediation and also to work towards his vision.

A growth-oriented attitude always helps in the long term. Humza Lokhandwala has never settled for less and has always wanted to expand his limits to bring a supreme lifestyle that he has imagined for himself as well as his clients. He has given his best before establishing himself as an entrepreneur and is giving his best even after becoming one. His journey has been remarkable and we wish him all the luck to achieve all that he aspires for.