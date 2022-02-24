Vicky Kaushal Reviews Gangubai Kathiawadi, Says He Is 'Shook' By Alia Bhatt's Performance

Vicky Kaushal is all praise for Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor recently attended a special screening of the movie alongside Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. Soon after the screening, he took to his Instagram account and shared a poster of Gangubai along with a glorious review.

Praising the film, he wrote, "Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance at display in this film. SLB Sir you are a master! And Alia Bhatt don't even know what to say about you... Breathtaking amazing as Gangu! Hats off." Urging fans to watch the film he added, "Big Screen Cinema Magic. Don't Miss!" Take a look at the post,

Notably, apart from Vicky, actors like Riteish Deshmukh also showered praise on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. Taking to his Twitter account, Deshmukh said, "Saw #GangubaiKathiawadi last night!!! Another magical experience.. #SanjayLeelaBhansali is an absolute master storyteller. Every frame in the film has perfection written all over it. @aliaa08 you are gold! You are a fantastic actor but you have outdone yourself as Gangubai."

Recently, Gangubai Kathiawadi also had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali attended the Berlin International Film Festival together. Alia made headlines for her red carpet appearance, the actress greeted her fans in pure Gangubai style with her hands joined in 'namaste' gesture high above her head. She looked ethereal in a white saree.

Talking about the premiere, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "It was memorable in every way possible. I cannot thank the Festival organizers enough for the honour that they gave my film. It was a full-moon night. It was also a rain-washed frosty night. The combination of the full moon and the rains were I think godsent. It was His blessing. The 'Devdas' premiere had happened on a no-moon night: it was a lunar eclipse. I always feel the hand of God in my films. At the most expected of times, when life looks unsure, God has brought down the rains. I feel they are a sign for me."

Gangubai Kathiawadi marks Alia and Bhansali's first film together. The movie is based on a chapter from writer Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Set to release on February 25, the movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Indira Tiwari.