Zeishan Quadri Breaks His Silence On Producer Shalini Chaudhary's Allegations Against Him

After producer Shalini Chaudhary filed an FIR against actor-writer Zeishan Quadri for cheating, the latter has now reacted to Shalini's allegations in an interaction with Hindustan Times. He was booked under sections 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code.

Zeishan, popular for his appearance in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs Of Wasseypur 2, told the publication that the case filed by her is completely baseless, and that she is trying to tarnish his image with her allegations. He challenged Shalini to put the evidence out and added that he would be happy if she can give a proof of her allegations. He claimed that he has never raised his voice against her or anyone else.

Zeishan shared that he finally decided to break his silence on this topic as these allegations can hamper his career, with people taking advantage of his silence.

The writer-actor told the daily, "It was in 2018 when I first met her and she expressed her desire to work with me on Crime Patrol, and then we joined hands. We also worked on Halahal. All the dues from my side were cleared on October 27, 2020, which she said 'Okay'. I have the bank statements to prove it. After that I have not had any monetary transaction with her. Then in June-July she spoke of her car, requesting me to help her sell it because she was in dire need of money".

Zeishan said that he asked Shalini to take her car back but she insisted on keeping it and selling it.

He revealed, "I knew of a local dealer, and got them connected... Soon, one of my acquaintances agreed to buy the car and he gave Shalini two cheques. The first cheque was for Rs 6 Lakh (self-cheque) and another one was Rs 13 Lakh. In fact, I was shocked to know that the name written on the cheque was Rajbala Chaudhary."

Zeishan said that after the deal, he received a call from Shalini's son saying that they weren't able to clear the self-cheque at the bank as the person who had issued the cheque needed to be present. The actor told the tabloid that he spoke to the buyer who then transferred the money to him.

Zeishan claimed that he sent an amount of Rs 5.75 Lakh to Shalini via two cheques. He said that he asked Shalini to return the cheque of Rs 6 Lakh and take Rs 25,000 in cash to which her son agreed. However, they refused to clear the transaction. He said that he started getting abusive calls from them telling him that their car was getting sold at Rs 26 Lakh.

Zeishan said that he has voice notes of the filthy language used by them on WhatsApp. He went on to say that when he stopped responding to Shalini's abusive messages, she accused him of not picking her calls because of which he blocked her number.

Zeishan told the news portal that Shalini filed a complaint against him at Malad Police Station in January 2022, and he couldn't appear before police as he was down with COVID-19. He claimed that he was supposed to go to the police station on January 25, but Chaudhary's sons assaulted him on January 24.

He claimed that Shalini and her family asked him for Rs 16 Lakh for the car and Rs 10 Lakh for their film Halahal. Zeishan said that he was in shock and under trauma after the incident, and filed a complaint against them after 10 days. He shared that he thought of dropping the complaint thinking that she is a single mother. However, he received a summon from her in July.

Zeishan said that after the court's order on September 7, he plans to file a defamation suit against Shalini and will also take forward his FIR in the assault case. He said that he won't remain silent as Shalini is trying to destroy his name and career.