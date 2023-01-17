Josh Creator Padmaja Swain Thanks Josh For Her Breakthrough In Singing Career

"Rise above the storm and you will see the sunshine" and in this story Josh turned out to be the sunshine in Padmaja Swain's life!

India's leading short video platform Josh is constantly helping its creators grow and achieve their dreams. Coming even from the most remote parts of the country creator community in Josh has got tremendous support from the team and today the achievers share their unique experiences and lovely relationship they share with Josh.

Are you someone who is looking for support to grow in the digital world and make your realities a dream come true? Here's a story that will inspire you!Padmaja hailing from a rural district Jagatsinghpur of Odisha shares her story.

Padmaja grew up with a lot of hardship in life, constantly battling her financial needs and she had to sacrifice her dreams. Her dad was the sole bread earner for the family, being a sales person he was making ends meet. Padmaja also wanted to become a singer, but it seemed to be impossible due to the minimum income of her family. As they say "Believe in your dreams and they may come true, believe in yourself and they will come true", Padmaja consistently believed in making her dreams come true, that's when she encountered JOSH.

She says she got to know about Josh last year and started uploading videos. Soon the community identified her talent and nurtured her. She started taking part in Josh campaigns on the app and WON many prizes. From gifts to vouchers, Padmaja got all the support to pursue her dreams.

With that money, she bought a Guitar and started practicing. Audience on the platform constantly encouraged her, with very good viewership on the app it boosted her confidence. She learned guitar via online videos. Little did she know this help would earn big rewards, after one year she is among the finalists of MU BI NAMITA AGARWAL HEBI, which is the top singing reality show of Odia entertainment channel.

She stands as one of the TOP 5 contestants and Josh is extremely proud of her achievements. In her words "Thank you Josh for changing my life and supporting me throughout".