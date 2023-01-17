Josh Creator Padmaja Swain Thanks Josh For Her Breakthrough In Singing Career

"Rise
above
the
storm
and
you
will
see
the
sunshine"
and
in
this
story
Josh
turned
out
to
be
the
sunshine
in
Padmaja
Swain's
life!
India's
leading
short
video
platform
Josh
is
constantly
helping
its
creators
grow
and
achieve
their
dreams.
Coming
even
from
the
most
remote
parts
of
the
country
creator
community
in
Josh
has
got
tremendous
support
from
the
team
and
today
the
achievers
share
their
unique
experiences
and
lovely
relationship
they
share
with
Josh.
Are
you
someone
who
is
looking
for
support
to
grow
in
the
digital
world
and
make
your
realities
a
dream
come
true?
Here's
a
story
that
will
inspire
you!Padmaja
hailing
from
a
rural
district
Jagatsinghpur
of
Odisha
shares
her
story.
Padmaja
grew
up
with
a
lot
of
hardship
in
life,
constantly
battling
her
financial
needs
and
she
had
to
sacrifice
her
dreams.
Her
dad
was
the
sole
bread
earner
for
the
family,
being
a
sales
person
he
was
making
ends
meet.
Padmaja
also
wanted
to
become
a
singer,
but
it
seemed
to
be
impossible
due
to
the
minimum
income
of
her
family.
As
they
say
"Believe
in
your
dreams
and
they
may
come
true,
believe
in
yourself
and
they
will
come
true",
Padmaja
consistently
believed
in
making
her
dreams
come
true,
that's
when
she
encountered
JOSH.
She
says
she
got
to
know
about
Josh
last
year
and
started
uploading
videos.
Soon
the
community
identified
her
talent
and
nurtured
her.
She
started
taking
part
in
Josh
campaigns
on
the
app
and
WON
many
prizes.
From
gifts
to
vouchers,
Padmaja
got
all
the
support
to
pursue
her
dreams.
With
that
money,
she
bought
a
Guitar
and
started
practicing.
Audience
on
the
platform
constantly
encouraged
her,
with
very
good
viewership
on
the
app
it
boosted
her
confidence.
She
learned
guitar
via
online
videos.
Little
did
she
know
this
help
would
earn
big
rewards,
after
one
year
she
is
among
the
finalists
of
MU
BI
NAMITA
AGARWAL
HEBI,
which
is
the
top
singing
reality
show
of
Odia
entertainment
channel.
She
stands
as
one
of
the
TOP
5
contestants
and
Josh
is
extremely
proud
of
her
achievements.
In
her
words
"Thank
you
Josh
for
changing
my
life
and
supporting
me
throughout".
Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 14:35 [IST]