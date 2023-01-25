Josh Hosts Fun Filled On Ground Event to Celebrate Pongal with Popular Guests And Its Creators

There's
never
a
dull
day
when
it
comes
to
being
a
part
of
Josh
Community.
Josh
India's
leading
short
video
platform,
having
millions
of
users
has
one
of
the
best
Creator
experiences!
Pongal
(பொங்கல்)
is
a
multi-day
Hindu
harvest
festival
celebrated
by
Tamilians
across
the
country
and
World.
One
of
the
most
auspicious
ways
to
start
the
New
Year!
This
prosperous
festival
begins
with
people
cleaning
their
houses
and
decorating
homes
with
beautiful
kolam
designs.
The
freshly
harvested
rice
is
boiled
in
clay
pots
along
with
milk
and
jaggery
till
it
boils
and
overflows/spills,
which
captures
the
essence
of
the
word
"Pongal"
Embarking
on
the
essence
of
New
Year
and
Pongal
(celebrated
on
January
15),
on
January
12,
2023,
Josh
took
this
opportunity
to
celebrate
the
festivity
of
Pongal
with
its
creators
at
its
best
form.
Not
only
was
the
entire
vibe
of
the
on
ground
event
brilliant,
it
brought
in
a
homely
atmosphere
to
everyone
who
joined
to
celebrate.
Over
60+
creators
came
together
to
celebrate
and
enjoy
the
festivity.
The
event
was
hosted
by
VR
Balaji
followed
by
lighting
performances
by
popular
artists
and
creators.
Popular
guests
of
honor
who
graced
the
event
include
Singer
Velmurrugan,
KPY
Kothandam,
Polimer
Ranjith.
The
sweets
that
pongal
brings
in
was
equalized
by
the
symphony
created
by
popular
playback
singer
velmurugan.
Electrifying
dance
performance
by
Eddie
and
team.
Followed
by
Mime
and
comedy
performance
by
KPY
Kothamda.
Just
as
the
crowd
warmed
up,
the
celebrations
hit
the
next
level
with
a
Special
dance
performance
by
actress
Gumtaj.Followed
by
an
Interactive
fun
session
by
Polimer
Ranjith.
The
celebration
had
a
great
blend
of
performances
and
fun
games
that
the
creators
thoroughly
enjoyed!
Adding
to
the
excitement,
everyone
was
gratified
with
Goodies
and
merchandise
exclusively
by
Josh
to
share
their
Joy!
The
creators
simply
enjoyed
the
whole
event
and
thank
all
the
organizers
at
Josh
for
hosting
a
very
happy
Pongal
celebration
This
is
just
the
beginning
to
an
amazing
year
and
lot
more
activities
awaits
for
Josh's
creators
Here's
a
glimpse
of
#joshcreatorspongal
if
you
missed
it!