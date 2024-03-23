Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Release Date, Full Cast, Plot: All About Akshay-Tiger's Film

The
moment
you've
been
waiting
for
has
arrived!
Brace
yourselves
for
the
magnum
opus
extravaganza
from
Pooja
Entertainment
-
'Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan'
-
as
it
reveals
its
poster,
signalling
the
release
of
the
heart-pounding
trailer
on
March
26th!
Mark
your
calendars
for
a
Seeti
maar
entertainer
that
promises
to
set
your
adrenaline
soaring!
Pooja
Entertainment
has
declared
the
trailer
launch
date
for
the
ultimate
action-packed
spectacle
of
the
year,
'Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,'
sending
waves
of
excitement
through
fans
of
the
action
genre.
The
official
poster
showcases
the
dynamic
duo
-
Akshay
Kumar
as
Bade
Miyan
and
Tiger
Shroff
as
Chote
Miyan,
with
Manushi
Chillar
and
Alaya
F
adding
to
the
star-studded
lineup
all
set
to
hit
the
Big
Screens
on
10th
April
2024.
Pooja
Entertainment's
'Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan'
promises
to
captivate
audiences
with
its
exciting
storyline,
stellar
performances,
and
high-octane
action
sequences,
delivering
both
scale
and
authentic
action
moments.
Get
ready
to
be
swept
off
your
feet
as
Bade
and
Chote
Miyan
lead
you
through
some
heart-stopping
moments.
This
isn't
just
a
movie
-
it's
a
rollercoaster
of
emotions,
thrills,
and
excitement
that
will
leave
you
asking
for
more.
So,
mark
your
calendars,
spread
the
word,
and
get
ready
to
witness
the
spectacle
of
the
year
unfold
before
your
very
eyes!
Vashu
Bhagnani
and
Pooja
Entertainment
present
BADE
MIYAN
CHOTE
MIYAN
in
association
with
AAZ
films.
Written
and
directed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
and
Produced
by
Vashu
Bhagnani,
Deepshikha
Deshmukh,
Jackky
Bhagnani,
Himanshu
Kishan
Mehra,
Ali
Abbas
Zafar.
The
film
is
slated
to
release
on
this
EID,
10th
April
2024
starring
Akshay
Kumar,
Tiger
Shroff,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Alaya
F
and
Manushi
Chillar
in
pivotal
roles.