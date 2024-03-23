Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Release Date, Full Cast, Plot: All About Akshay-Tiger's Film

The moment you've been waiting for has arrived! Brace yourselves for the magnum opus extravaganza from Pooja Entertainment - 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' - as it reveals its poster, signalling the release of the heart-pounding trailer on March 26th! Mark your calendars for a Seeti maar entertainer that promises to set your adrenaline soaring!

Pooja Entertainment has declared the trailer launch date for the ultimate action-packed spectacle of the year, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' sending waves of excitement through fans of the action genre. The official poster showcases the dynamic duo - Akshay Kumar as Bade Miyan and Tiger Shroff as Chote Miyan, with Manushi Chillar and Alaya F adding to the star-studded lineup all set to hit the Big Screens on 10th April 2024.

Pooja Entertainment's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' promises to captivate audiences with its exciting storyline, stellar performances, and high-octane action sequences, delivering both scale and authentic action moments.

Get ready to be swept off your feet as Bade and Chote Miyan lead you through some heart-stopping moments. This isn't just a movie - it's a rollercoaster of emotions, thrills, and excitement that will leave you asking for more. So, mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready to witness the spectacle of the year unfold before your very eyes!

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is slated to release on this EID, 10th April 2024 starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar in pivotal roles.