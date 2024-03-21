ENT LIVE Updates: Shaitaan Crosses 110Cr, Newlyweds Pulkit & Kriti Walk Hand In Hand As They Reach Mumbai

English Edition
Entertainment LIVE Updates: The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

To begin with, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan has been going steady at the box office during the second week and has managed to cross Rs 110 crores mark on day 13 of release.

On the other hand, almost a week after tying the knot in a grand event, newlyweds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have finally returned to Mumbai and were seen walking hand in hand at the airport.

Check out all the updates here:

Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 8:29 [IST]
