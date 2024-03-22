From Diljit Dosanjh’s Charm To Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Glamour,Crew's 'Choli Ke Peeche' Is A Perfect Holi Anthem

Slated
for
release
on
March
29th,
2024.
Crew's
latest
song,
"Choli
Ke
Peeche
Kya," stands
out
as
a
blend
of
classic
nostalgia
and
modern
charm.
Music
composers
Akshay
&
IP
have
given
a
twist
to
Ila
Arun
and
Alka
Yagnik's
Choli
Ke
Peeche
Kya
Hai.
Elevating
the
beloved
90s
hit
with
Diljit
Dosanjh's
lyrical
creativity
and
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan's
stunning
presence,
this
track
is
quickly
becoming
this
season's
anthem.
1.
Diljit
Dosanjh's
Charm:
Diljit
Dosanjh
transforms
the
iconic
"Choli
Ke
Peeche" with
his
mesmerizing
vocals
and
unique
lyrical
flair.
His
rendition
adds
a
contemporary
twist
to
the
song,
making
it
fresh
yet
nostalgic.
2.
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan's
Sizzling
Presence:
Kareena
lights
up
the
video
with
her
glamorous
look
and
effortless
dance
moves,
directed
by
Farah
Khan.
Her
performance
is
not
just
a
visual
treat
but
a
showcase
of
her
enduring
versatility
and
charm.
3.
The
Ultimate
Holi
Anthem:
Released
just
in
time
for
Holi,
"Choli
Ke
Peeche" captures
the
festival's
essence
with
its
lively
beat
and
vibrant
visuals.
It's
an
infectious
track
that
embodies
celebration
and
joy,
making
it
irresistible
for
Holi
festivities.
Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2024, 15:29 [IST]