Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Wedding: What Is The Age Difference Between Bride & Groom? Check DEETS

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Age Gap: Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are gearing up to tie the knot on March 15 in Manesar, Haryana. Ahead of their wedding, the couple was spotted jetting off to the national capital on Tuesday, radiating with the glow. Beaming with joy, they graciously accepted congratulations from the paparazzi.

PULKIT SAMRAT-KRITI KHARBANDA WEDDING DETAILS

Today (March 13), the pre-wedding festivities of Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda started and fans are eagerlya waiting their pictures. For those who are not aware, Pulkit and Kriti first crossed paths on the sets of their film Pagalpanti in 2019 and have been inseparable ever since.

While they have openly acknowledged their relationship, they have kept mum about the their impending wedding and haven't yet shared any photos or videos from the wedding festivities. Wondering what is the age difference between Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda? Here's all you need to know.

AGE GAP BETWEEN KRITI KHARBANDA AND PULKIT SAMRAT

Pulkit, born on December 29, 1983, in Delhi, is currently 40 years old. Similarly, Kriti, born on October 29, 1990, also hails from Delhi. The 33-year-old actress spent her formative years in the national capital before pursuing her career in Mumbai.

Despite a seven-year age gap, Pulkit and Kriti share a deep bond, often referring to each other as best friends.

DETAILS ABOUT PULKIT SAMRAT FIRST WEDDING

Notably, this will mark Pulkit's second marriage, having previously been married to Shweta Rohira, Salman Khan's rakhi sister. However, their union ended in divorce within a year.

Reportedly, Pulkit and Kriti's wedding will span four days in Manesar, attended by their closest friends and family. Their leaked wedding invite hints at an eagerly anticipated celebration with their cherished squad. Expected attendees include cast members from Fukrey, including Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh.

