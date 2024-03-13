Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Wedding: What Is The Age Difference Between Bride & Groom? Check DEETS

Pulkit
Samrat-Kriti
Kharbanda
Age
Gap:
Actors
Pulkit
Samrat
and
Kriti
Kharbanda
are
gearing
up
to
tie
the
knot
on
March
15
in
Manesar,
Haryana.
Ahead
of
their
wedding,
the
couple
was
spotted
jetting
off
to
the
national
capital
on
Tuesday,
radiating
with
the
glow.
Beaming
with
joy,
they
graciously
accepted
congratulations
from
the
paparazzi.
PULKIT
SAMRAT-KRITI
KHARBANDA
WEDDING
DETAILS
Today
(March
13),
the
pre-wedding
festivities
of
Pulkit
Samrat
and
Kriti
Kharbanda
started
and
fans
are
eagerlya
waiting
their
pictures.
For
those
who
are
not
aware,
Pulkit
and
Kriti
first
crossed
paths
on
the
sets
of
their
film
Pagalpanti
in
2019
and
have
been
inseparable
ever
since.
While
they
have
openly
acknowledged
their
relationship,
they
have
kept
mum
about
the
their
impending
wedding
and
haven't
yet
shared
any
photos
or
videos
from
the
wedding
festivities.
Wondering
what
is
the
age
difference
between
Pulkit
Samrat
and
Kriti
Kharbanda?
Here's
all
you
need
to
know.
Pulkit,
born
on
December
29,
1983,
in
Delhi,
is
currently
40
years
old.
Similarly,
Kriti,
born
on
October
29,
1990,
also
hails
from
Delhi.
The
33-year-old
actress
spent
her
formative
years
in
the
national
capital
before
pursuing
her
career
in
Mumbai.
Despite
a
seven-year
age
gap,
Pulkit
and
Kriti
share
a
deep
bond,
often
referring
to
each
other
as
best
friends.
DETAILS
ABOUT
PULKIT
SAMRAT
FIRST
WEDDING
Notably,
this
will
mark
Pulkit's
second
marriage,
having
previously
been
married
to
Shweta
Rohira,
Salman
Khan's
rakhi
sister.
However,
their
union
ended
in
divorce
within
a
year.
Reportedly,
Pulkit
and
Kriti's
wedding
will
span
four
days
in
Manesar,
attended
by
their
closest
friends
and
family.
Their
leaked
wedding
invite
hints
at
an
eagerly
anticipated
celebration
with
their
cherished
squad.
Expected
attendees
include
cast
members
from
Fukrey,
including
Varun
Sharma
and
Manjot
Singh.