ENT LIVE Updates: Shaitaan Crosses 65Cr On First Tuesday; Pulkit & Kriti To Have A Punjabi Wedding

The
entertainment
industry
never
misses
a
chance
to
keep
us
hooked
and
on
our
toes.
It
is
always
bustling
and
has
some
new
scoops
about
our
favourite
celebs.
And
amid
the
fast
running
life,
keeping
a
tab
on
everything
around
is
quite
difficult.
But
we
bring
you
all
the
updates
from
the
showbiz
world
in
just
one
place
for
you.
To
begin
with,
Ajay
Devgn
and
R
Madhavan
starrer
Shaitaan,
which
saw
a
massive
drop
on
its
first
Monday,
has
been
maintaining
a
steady
hold
at
the
box
officer
and
managed
to
cross
Rs
65
crores
on
its
first
Tuesday
On
the
other
hand,
as
Pulkit
Kharbanda
and
Kriti
Kharbanda
are
set
to
tie
the
knot
this
week
will
reportedly
be
tying
the
knot
as
per
Punjabi
rituals
in
Manesar
Check
out
all
the
updates
here:
Mar
13,
2024,
8:31
am
IST
Shaitaan
Maintains
A
Steady
Growth
On
Day
6
Ajay
Devgn
and
R
Madhavan
starrer
Shaitaan
has
been
doing
a
decent
business
at
the
box
office.
In
fact,
after
a
massive
drop
in
collections
on
first
Monday,
Shaitaan
maintains
a
steady
growth
in
collection
and
mints
Rs
6.75
crores
as
reported
by
Sacnilk
and
managed
to
cross
Rs
68
crores
Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 8:12 [IST]