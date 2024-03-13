English Edition
ENT LIVE Updates: Shaitaan Crosses 65Cr On First Tuesday; Pulkit & Kriti To Have A Punjabi Wedding

ENT LIVE Updates Shaitaan Crosses 65Cr On First Tuesday

The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

To begin with, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan, which saw a massive drop on its first Monday, has been maintaining a steady hold at the box officer and managed to cross Rs 65 crores on its first Tuesday

On the other hand, as Pulkit Kharbanda and Kriti Kharbanda are set to tie the knot this week will reportedly be tying the knot as per Punjabi rituals in Manesar

Check out all the updates here:

  • Mar 13, 2024, 8:31 am IST

    Shaitaan Maintains A Steady Growth On Day 6

    Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan has been doing a decent business at the box office. In fact, after a massive drop in collections on first Monday, Shaitaan maintains a steady growth in collection and mints Rs 6.75 crores as reported by Sacnilk and managed to cross Rs 68 crores

Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 8:12 [IST]
