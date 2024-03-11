English Edition
Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Wedding Venue Revealed: Here’s When & Where Couple Will Get Married

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Wedding Details

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Wedding Details: Following in the footsteps of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, another Bollywood couple is gearing up to exchange vows soon. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have announced their wedding, igniting excitement among their fans as they take their relationship to the next level. The duo, who have been in a relationship for years, are set to embark on a joyous journey together.

PULKIT SAMRAT-KRITI KHARBANDA WEDDING DATE, VENUE, AND OTHER DETAILS

The pre-wedding festivities are slated to begin on Wednesday, March 13, and will extend until March 16. On March 15, they will exchange vows and officially become a married couple. The wedding ceremony will be held in Delhi, the hometown of both actors.

According to reports by ANI, Delhi natives Kriti and Pulkit will tie the knot at the ITC Grand in Manesar. Both families are eagerly anticipating the intimate affair. It's rumored that the couple will skip hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai, opting instead for three ceremonies in Delhi: Mehendi-haldi, sangeet, and the wedding itself.

LIST OF CELEBS INVITED FOR PULKIT SAMRAT-KRITI KHARBANDA WEDDING

Speculations suggest that only a select few from Bollywood will be in attendance, with the cast of Fukrey guaranteed a spot on the guest list. Richa Chadha, who is expecting her first child with Ali Fazal, is also looking forward to joining the celebration.

Pulkit Samrat, best known for playing Hunny in the Fukrey franchise, has often found his personal life under scrutiny, particularly after his divorce from his first wife, Shweta Rohira, within a year of marriage. Shweta, Salman Khan's Rakhi sister, distanced herself from the Khan family post-divorce and is rarely seen at their gatherings. Despite the challenges, Pulkit has remained focused on his career and has been continuously working.

Keep watching this space for more updates!

Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2024, 22:05 [IST]
