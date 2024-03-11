Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Wedding Venue Revealed: Here’s When & Where Couple Will Get Married

Pulkit
Samrat-Kriti
Kharbanda
Wedding
Details:
Following
in
the
footsteps
of
Rakul
Preet
Singh
and
Jackky
Bhagnani,
another
Bollywood
couple
is
gearing
up
to
exchange
vows
soon.
Pulkit
Samrat
and
Kriti
Kharbanda
have
announced
their
wedding,
igniting
excitement
among
their
fans
as
they
take
their
relationship
to
the
next
level.
The
duo,
who
have
been
in
a
relationship
for
years,
are
set
to
embark
on
a
joyous
journey
together.
PULKIT
SAMRAT-KRITI
KHARBANDA
WEDDING
DATE,
VENUE,
AND
OTHER
DETAILS
The
pre-wedding
festivities
are
slated
to
begin
on
Wednesday,
March
13,
and
will
extend
until
March
16.
On
March
15,
they
will
exchange
vows
and
officially
become
a
married
couple.
The
wedding
ceremony
will
be
held
in
Delhi,
the
hometown
of
both
actors.
According
to
reports
by
ANI,
Delhi
natives
Kriti
and
Pulkit
will
tie
the
knot
at
the
ITC
Grand
in
Manesar.
Both
families
are
eagerly
anticipating
the
intimate
affair.
It's
rumored
that
the
couple
will
skip
hosting
a
wedding
reception
in
Mumbai,
opting
instead
for
three
ceremonies
in
Delhi:
Mehendi-haldi,
sangeet,
and
the
wedding
itself.
LIST
OF
CELEBS
INVITED
FOR
PULKIT
SAMRAT-KRITI
KHARBANDA
WEDDING
Speculations
suggest
that
only
a
select
few
from
Bollywood
will
be
in
attendance,
with
the
cast
of
Fukrey
guaranteed
a
spot
on
the
guest
list.
Richa
Chadha,
who
is
expecting
her
first
child
with
Ali
Fazal,
is
also
looking
forward
to
joining
the
celebration.
Pulkit
Samrat,
best
known
for
playing
Hunny
in
the
Fukrey
franchise,
has
often
found
his
personal
life
under
scrutiny,
particularly
after
his
divorce
from
his
first
wife,
Shweta
Rohira,
within
a
year
of
marriage.
Shweta,
Salman
Khan's
Rakhi
sister,
distanced
herself
from
the
Khan
family
post-divorce
and
is
rarely
seen
at
their
gatherings.
Despite
the
challenges,
Pulkit
has
remained
focused
on
his
career
and
has
been
continuously
working.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!
Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2024, 22:05 [IST]