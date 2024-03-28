ENT LIVE Updates: Shaitaan Crosses 130Cr; Kriti’s Special Tribute To Pulkit’s Late Mother On Her D-Day

Entertainment
The
entertainment
industry
never
misses
a
chance
to
keep
us
hooked
and
on
our
toes.
It
is
always
bustling
and
has
some
new
scoops
about
our
favourite
celebs.
And
amid
the
fast
running
life,
keeping
a
tab
on
everything
around
is
quite
difficult.
But
we
bring
you
all
the
updates
from
the
showbiz
world
in
just
one
place
for
you.
To
begin
with,
Ajay
Devgn
and
R
Madhavan
starrer
Shaitaan
continues
to
win
hearts
at
the
box
office
and
has
managed
to
cross
Rs
130
crores
in
19
days
of
release.
On
the
other
hand,
Kriti
Kharbanda,
who
married
Pulkit
Samrat
early
this
month,
gave
a
special
tribute
to
the
Fukrey
actor's
late
mother
on
her
wedding
day.
Check
out
all
the
updates
here:
Mar
28,
2024,
10:26
am
IST
Kriti
Kharbanda's
Special
Tribute
To
Pulkit
Kharbanda's
Late
Mother
Is
Winning
Hearts
It's
been
a
couple
of
days
since
Kriti
Kharbanda
tied
the
knot
with
beau
Pulkit
Samrat
and
while
the
couple
is
enjoying
their
newlyweds
phase,
the
diva's
special
gesture
for
the
Fukrey
actor's
late
mother
is
winning
hearts.
"Pulkit's
mom's
favorite
color
was
pink;
she
wanted
to
see
Pulkit's
bride
in
a
pink
lehenga
and
shared
this
wish
with
Kriti," a
report
in
Pinkvilla
stated.
And
while
Kriti
opted
for
a
pink
lehenga
for
her
D-day,
it
was
indeed
a
heartwarming
tribute
in
memory
of
Pulkit's
mother
Mar
28,
2024,
9:19
am
IST
Shaitaan
Continues
To
Go
Strong
At
Box
Office
In
Week
3
Ajay
Devgn
and
R
Madhavan
starrer
Shaitaan
has
been
doing
wonders
at
the
box
office
in
the
third
week
as
well.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Shaitaan
minted
Rs
2.25
crores
yesterday
(day
19/
third
Tuesday)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
130.05
crores
Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 8:12 [IST]