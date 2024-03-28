English Edition
ENT LIVE Updates: Shaitaan Crosses 130Cr; Kriti’s Special Tribute To Pulkit’s Late Mother On Her D-Day

ENT LIVE Updates Shaitaan Crosses 130 Crores

Entertainment LIVE Updates: The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

To begin with, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan continues to win hearts at the box office and has managed to cross Rs 130 crores in 19 days of release.

On the other hand, Kriti Kharbanda, who married Pulkit Samrat early this month, gave a special tribute to the Fukrey actor's late mother on her wedding day.

Check out all the updates here:

  • Mar 28, 2024, 10:26 am IST

    Kriti Kharbanda's Special Tribute To Pulkit Kharbanda's Late Mother Is Winning Hearts

    It's been a couple of days since Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot with beau Pulkit Samrat and while the couple is enjoying their newlyweds phase, the diva's special gesture for the Fukrey actor's late mother is winning hearts. "Pulkit's mom's favorite color was pink; she wanted to see Pulkit's bride in a pink lehenga and shared this wish with Kriti," a report in Pinkvilla stated. And while Kriti opted for a pink lehenga for her D-day, it was indeed a heartwarming tribute in memory of Pulkit's mother

  • Mar 28, 2024, 9:19 am IST

    Shaitaan Continues To Go Strong At Box Office In Week 3

    Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan has been doing wonders at the box office in the third week as well. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Shaitaan minted Rs 2.25 crores yesterday (day 19/ third Tuesday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 130.05 crores

Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 8:12 [IST]
