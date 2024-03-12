ENT LIVE Updates: Shaitaan Sees Over 60% Drop On 1st Monday; Pulkit’s House Lights Up Ahead Of His Wedding

The
entertainment
industry
never
misses
a
chance
to
keep
us
hooked
and
on
our
toes.
It
is
always
bustling
and
has
some
new
scoops
about
our
favourite
celebs.
And
amid
the
fast
running
life,
keeping
a
tab
on
everything
around
is
quite
difficult.
But
we
bring
you
all
the
updates
from
the
showbiz
world
in
just
one
place
for
you.
To
begin
with,
Ajay
Devgn
and
R
Madhavan
starrer
Shaitaan,
which
witnessed
an
impressive
opening
weekend,
saw
a
drop
of
over
60%
in
collections
on
the
first
Monday
and
failed
to
cross
Rs
10
crores
in
the
single
day
collection.
On
the
other
hand,
as
Pulkit
Kharbanda
and
Kriti
Kharbanda
are
set
to
tie
the
knot
on
March
13,
the
groom
to
be's
house
lights
up
ahead
of
his
D-Day.
Check
out
all
the
updates
here:
Mar
12,
2024,
11:30
am
IST
Salman
Khan
Collaborates
With
Director
A.R.
Murugadoss
&
Producer
Sajid
Nadiadwala
For
His
Next
Salman
Khan
always
has
teamed
up
with
director
A.R.
Murugadoss
and
producer
Sajid
Nadiadwala
for
an
exciting
film
which
will
be
releasing
on
Eid
next
year.
Sharing
the
news,
Salman
wrote,
"Glad
to
join
forces
with
the
exceptionally
talented,
@a.r.murugadoss
and
my
friend,
#SajidNadiadwala
for
a
very
exciting
film
!!
This
collaboration
is
special,
and
I
look
forward
to
this
journey
with
your
love
and
blessings.
Releasing
EID
2025".
Shaitaan
Struggles
To
Make
10
Cr
On
Day
4,
Sees
Significant
Dip
Ajay
Devgn
and
R
Madhavan
starrer
Shaitaan,
which
saw
an
impressive
growth
during
the
opening
weekend,
saw
a
massive
dip
of
65%
in
collections
on
first
Monday.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Shaitaan
minted
Rs
7
crores
on
day
4
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
61
crores
Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 8:13 [IST]