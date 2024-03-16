FIRST PICS: Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda Get Married; Couple Beams With Joy In Dreamy Photos

Pulkit
Samrat-Kriti
Kharbanda
Wedding
Pics:
Congratulations
are
in
order
for
Bollywood
couple
Pulkit
Samrat
and
Kriti
Kharbanda
as
they
exchanged
vows
in
a
private
ceremony
in
Manesar,
Haryana
on
Friday,
March
15,
in
the
presence
of
their
nearest
and
dearest
ones.
PULKIT
SAMRAT
AND
KRITI
KHARBANDA
SHARE
WEDDING
PICS
Taking
to
social
media
today
(March
16),
Pulkit
Samrat
and
Kriti
Kharbanda
made
their
union
official
by
sharing
their
first
pictures
as
a
married
duo
on
Instagram.
They
penned
heartfelt
note
alongside
the
dramy
images,
"From
the
deep
blue
sky,
To
the
morning
dew.
Through
the
low
and
the
high,
It's
only
you.
From
the
start
to
the
end,
In
every
now
and
every
then,
When
my
heart
beats
different,
It's
got
to
be
you.
Constantly,
Consistently,
Continually,
You!
(sic)."
For
those
unfamiliar,
Pulkit
and
Kriti
initially
met
on
the
set
of
their
film
Veerey
Ki
Weedding.
However,
the
duo
fell
in
love
while
shooting
for
Pagalpanti
in
2019
and
have
been
inseparable
ever
since.
Despite
openly
acknowledging
their
relationship,
the
couple
opted
to
keep
details
of
their
wedding
private,
refraining
from
sharing
any
photos
or
videos
from
the
festivities.
However,
a
day
after
exchanging
wedding
vows,
they
finally
shared
the
photos
in
which
the
couple
is
seen
walking
the
aisle
along
with
some
other
heartfelt
moments
from
their
marriage
ceremony.
KRITI
KHARBANDA-PULKIT
SAMRAT
AGE
DIFFERENCE
Born
in
Delhi,
on
December
29,
1983,
Pulkit
Samrat
is
currently
40
years
old
while
Kriti,
born
on
October
29,
1990,
also
originates
from
Delhi.
Despite
a
seven-year
age
gap,
the
newly-married
couple
share
a
profound
bond
and
often
refer
to
each
other
as
best
friends.