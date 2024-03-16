FIRST PICS: Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda Get Married; Couple Beams With Joy In Dreamy Photos

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Wedding Pics: Congratulations are in order for Bollywood couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda as they exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Manesar, Haryana on Friday, March 15, in the presence of their nearest and dearest ones.

PULKIT SAMRAT AND KRITI KHARBANDA SHARE WEDDING PICS

Taking to social media today (March 16), Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda made their union official by sharing their first pictures as a married duo on Instagram. They penned heartfelt note alongside the dramy images, "From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It's only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It's got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You! (sic)."

Take a look at their wedding photos here:

In the pictures, Kriti looked resplendent in a pink lehenga while Pulkit exuded charm in a mint green sherwani for their special day. Aren't they looking stunning together?

PULKIT SAMRAT-KRITI KHARBANDA LOVE STORY

For those unfamiliar, Pulkit and Kriti initially met on the set of their film Veerey Ki Weedding. However, the duo fell in love while shooting for Pagalpanti in 2019 and have been inseparable ever since. Despite openly acknowledging their relationship, the couple opted to keep details of their wedding private, refraining from sharing any photos or videos from the festivities.

However, a day after exchanging wedding vows, they finally shared the photos in which the couple is seen walking the aisle along with some other heartfelt moments from their marriage ceremony.

KRITI KHARBANDA-PULKIT SAMRAT AGE DIFFERENCE

Born in Delhi, on December 29, 1983, Pulkit Samrat is currently 40 years old while Kriti, born on October 29, 1990, also originates from Delhi. Despite a seven-year age gap, the newly-married couple share a profound bond and often refer to each other as best friends.

Heartiest congratulations to the couple!