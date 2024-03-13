Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin: Groom Snapped In Yellow Kurta For Haldi - VIDEO

Pulkit
Samrat-Kriti
Kharbanda
Wedding:
Continuing
the
wedding
trend
in
showbiz
after
Rakul
Preet
Singh
and
Jackky
Bhagnani,
yet
another
Bollywood
couple
is
set
to
tie
the
knot.
Pulkit
Samrat
and
Kriti
Kharbanda
recently
revealed
their
wedding
plans,
sparking
excitement
among
their
fans
as
they
are
set
to
take
their
relationship
to
the
next
stage.
KRITI
KHARBANDA
AND
PULKIT
SAMRAT
PRE-WEDDING
FESTIVITIES
The
duo,
who
have
been
together
since
2019,
are
ready
to
exchange
wedding
vows
in
Delhi,
specifically
in
Manesar,
Haryana,
at
the
ITC
Grand
Bharat,
in
the
presence
of
their
nearest
and
dearest.
As
Pulkit
Samrat
and
Kriti
Kharbanda
are
ready
to
get
married
on
March
15,
the
much-in-love
couple
has
begun
their
pre-wedding
celebrations
today
(March
13).
In
Delhi,
the
paparazzi
captured
the
groom-to-be
stepping
out
of
his
residence.
He
was
dressed
in
a
yellow
kurta
paired
with
white
pyjamas,
sparking
speculation
that
the
soon-to-be-married
couple
is
hosting
their
Haldi
ceremony
today.
Take
a
look
at
the
video
here:
PULKIT
SAMRAT-KRITI
KHARBANDA
WEDDING
THEME,
GUESLIST
AND
OTHER
DEETS
According
to
reports.
Pulkit
and
Kriti
have
decided
to
tie
the
knot
in
a
Punjabi
wedding,
with
their
families
and
close
friends
from
the
industry
in
attendance.
Among
the
guests
are
Richa
Chadha,
Ali
Fazal,
and
the
cast
members
of
Fukrey,
including
Varun
Sharma
and
Manjot
Singh.
Other
anticipated
celebrity
guests
include
Farhan
Akhtar,
Shibani
Dandekar,
Zoya
Akhtar,
Ritesh
Sidhwani,
Luv
Ranjan,
and
Mika
Singh.
The
wedding
ceremony
is
expected
to
have
a
pastel
theme
and
fans
are
eagerly
awaiting
to
see
the
first
pictures
from
the
ceremony.
PULKIT
SAMRAT-KRITI
KHARBANDA
LOVE
STORY
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Pulkit
and
Kriti
first
met
on
the
set
of
the
2019
action-comedy
Pagalpanti
and
fell
in
love.
They
recently
got
engaged
in
the
presence
of
their
families.
Arriving
in
Delhi
on
Tuesday,
they
are
expected
to
tie
the
knot
on
Friday.
Social
media
is
abuzz
with
videos
showcasing
the
decoration
of
their
respective
homes
with
lights
and
flowers.