Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin: Groom Snapped In Yellow Kurta For Haldi - VIDEO

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Wedding: Continuing the wedding trend in showbiz after Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, yet another Bollywood couple is set to tie the knot. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda recently revealed their wedding plans, sparking excitement among their fans as they are set to take their relationship to the next stage.

KRITI KHARBANDA AND PULKIT SAMRAT PRE-WEDDING FESTIVITIES

The duo, who have been together since 2019, are ready to exchange wedding vows in Delhi, specifically in Manesar, Haryana, at the ITC Grand Bharat, in the presence of their nearest and dearest.

As Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are ready to get married on March 15, the much-in-love couple has begun their pre-wedding celebrations today (March 13). In Delhi, the paparazzi captured the groom-to-be stepping out of his residence. He was dressed in a yellow kurta paired with white pyjamas, sparking speculation that the soon-to-be-married couple is hosting their Haldi ceremony today.

Take a look at the video here:

PULKIT SAMRAT-KRITI KHARBANDA WEDDING THEME, GUESLIST AND OTHER DEETS

According to reports. Pulkit and Kriti have decided to tie the knot in a Punjabi wedding, with their families and close friends from the industry in attendance. Among the guests are Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, and the cast members of Fukrey, including Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh.

Other anticipated celebrity guests include Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Luv Ranjan, and Mika Singh. The wedding ceremony is expected to have a pastel theme and fans are eagerly awaiting to see the first pictures from the ceremony.

PULKIT SAMRAT-KRITI KHARBANDA LOVE STORY

For those who are unaware, Pulkit and Kriti first met on the set of the 2019 action-comedy Pagalpanti and fell in love. They recently got engaged in the presence of their families. Arriving in Delhi on Tuesday, they are expected to tie the knot on Friday. Social media is abuzz with videos showcasing the decoration of their respective homes with lights and flowers.