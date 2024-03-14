Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Wedding: How The Couple Met & Fell In Love? Check Relationship Timeline Here

Pulkit
Samrat-Kriti
Kharbanda
Relationship
Timeline:
Celebrity
couple
Pulkit
Samrat
and
Kriti
Kharbanda's
love
story
is
reminiscent
of
a
fairy
tale
romance.
After
five
years
of
dating,
they
are
soon
set
to
exchange
vows
in
Manesar,
near
Delhi
tomorrow
(March
15).
Despite
an
age
difference
of
nearly
7
years,
their
chemistry
and
strong
bond
remain
unscathed.
While
they
have
not
disclosed
their
wedding
date
publicly,
numerous
reports
suggest
that
the
wedding
festivities
commenced
yesterday
(March
13).
As
Pulkit
Samrat
and
Kriti
prepare
to
take
their
relationship
to
the
next
level,
here's
a
brief
timeline
of
their
whirlwind
romance
that
will
surely
warm
your
heart.
Their
journey
together
began
in
2018
when
they
starred
in
the
rom-com
Veeray
Ki
Wedding.
However,
it
was
on
the
sets
of
Anees
Bazmee's
2019
action-comedy
film,
Pagalpanti,
where
their
love
blossomed.
While
rumors
of
their
relationship
kept
on
circulating,
the
couple
chose
to
keep
it
under
wraps
until
they
were
ready
to
share
their
love
story
with
the
world.
During
the
promotions
of
Pagalpanti,
Kriti
publicly
acknowledged
her
relationship
with
Pulkit,
followed
shortly
by
Pulkit's
own
confession.
From
adorable
selfies
to
sweet
gestures
in
public,
Pulkit
and
Kriti's
displays
of
affection
are
cherished
by
their
fans.
They
often
share
candid
moments
and
goofy
pictures
on
their
Instagram
profiles.
In
December
last
year,
on
Pulkit's
birthday,
Kriti
penned
a
heartfelt
message
expressing
her
love
for
him,
referring
to
him
as
the
"purest
soul"
and
expressing
gratitude
for
the
adventures
they
share
together.
Speculation
about
their
wedding
arose
when
Kriti
posted
a
picture
on
Instagram
on
Valentine's
Day
with
the
caption
"Let's
March
together."
PULKIT
SAMRAT-KRITI
SANON
PRE-WEDDING
FESTIVITIES
According
to
reports,
the
haldi
ceremony
was
held
yesterday
at
the
wedding
venue
and
today
(March
14),
the
mehendi
and
sangeet
function
will
take
place.
Well,
so
far,
the
pictures
and
videos
from
the
wedding
festivities
aren't
yet
out
and
we're
eagerly
awaiting
the
same.