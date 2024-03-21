Trupti Khamkar Plays A Cop In The Much Awaited Movie ‘Crew' Post Her Entertaining Performance In 'Govinda'

Bollywood
actress
Trupti
Khamkar
is
all
set
to
play
an
impactful
role
in
her
upcoming
movie
'Crew'.
She
will
be
seen
sharing
the
screen
with
Diljit
Dosanjh,
Kriti
Sanon,
Kareena
Kapoor
and
Tabu.
Trupti
made
her
debut
in
the
industry
by
performing
the
character
of
Mrs.
Kawadkar
in
the
movie
'Ittefaq'
staring
Sidharth
Malhotra,
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Dev
Verma
and
others.
The
dedication
and
hardwork
along
with
her
talent
showcased
by
Trupti
was
loved
and
praised
by
everyone
including
her
fans,
critics,
co
stars
and
others
as
well.
Her
performance
also
helped
her
in
securing
pivotal
roles
in
other
films
like
Saand
ki
Aankh,
The
White
Tiger,
Nocturnal
Burger,
Tumhari
Sulu
and
many
more.
In
the
movie
Crew,
Trupti
can
be
seen
playing
the
role
of
a
hardcore
female
cop.
The
trailer
of
the
film
has
already
been
released
and
the
trailer
starts
with
Trupti
asking
all
three
leading
actresses,
who
play
the
role
of
air
hostesses
in
the
movie,
'Where
is
the
gold?'
and
then
further
a
glimpse
of
the
story
is
showcased.
The
movie
is
a
comedy
drama
with
a
twist
of
crime
and
thrill
and
is
a
joyride
of
emotions
and
laughter
making
it
a
perfect
family
film.
The
movie
is
directed
by
Rajesh
Krishnan
and
produced
by
Ekta
Kapoor,
Rhea
Kapoor
and
Anil
Kapoor
and
is
slated
to
release
on
29
March
2024.
Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 14:37 [IST]