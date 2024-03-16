Bekaaboo 3 Fame Nikkita Ghag Reveals Quitting Her Teaching Job To Follow Her Passion: I Decided...

Nikkita
Ghag,
an
actress
seen
in
web
series
like
Altt's
'Bekaaboo
3,'
'Fuh
Se
Fantasy,'
and
Disney
Hotstar's
'Anandi,'
is
a
multifaceted
talent
who
has
not
only
carved
a
niche
for
herself
as
an
actress
but
has
also
proven
her
mettle
as
a
producer.
Her
journey
from
being
a
civil
service
teacher
to
a
successful
figure
in
the
entertainment
industry
is
as
fascinating
as
it
is
inspiring.
When
asked
about
choosing
acting
as
her
career
and
entering
the
industry,
she
responded,
"The
aspect
I
love
about
acting
is
the
opportunity
to
portray
diverse
characters.
Despite
being
a
civil
service
teacher,
I
always
harbored
a
passion
for
the
film
industry.
One
fine
day,
I
decided
to
quit
my
job
and
pursue
a
career
in
modeling
and
acting."
Reflecting
on
her
first
project
and
the
transition
to
acting,
Nikkita
shared,
"I
started
with
modeling,
working
for
a
few
brands.
When
I
decided
to
switch
to
acting,
I
produced
my
first
project,
'Anandi,'
and
released
it
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar.
After
people
saw
my
work,
I
was
approached
for
further
projects."
Addressing
about
her
initial
career
choice
and
family
support,
she
confidently
stated,
"My
family
supports
me
totally." This
unwavering
support
has
undoubtedly
played
a
crucial
role
in
Nikkita's
journey,
enabling
her
to
pursue
her
dreams
and
achieve
success
in
the
competitive
world
of
entertainment.
Nikkita
Ghag's
story
is
a
testament
to
the
power
of
following
one's
passion
and
making
bold
career
choices.
From
teaching
to
modeling,
acting,
and
producing,
she
has
seamlessly
transitioned
between
roles,
leaving
an
indelible
mark
in
the
world
of
web
series
and
entertainment.
As
she
continues
to
captivate
audiences
with
her
performances,
Nikkita
serves
as
an
inspiration
for
aspiring
individuals
looking
to
break
barriers
and
pursue
their
true
calling.
Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 15:25 [IST]