Sara Ali Khan’s Ae Watan Mere Watan Leaked Online In HD For Free Download After Its OTT Release

Leaked:
Sara
Ali
Khan
is
all
over
the
headlines
today
and
rightfully
so.
After
all,
her
recent
historical
biographical
drama
Ae
Watan
Mere
Watan
has
finally
premiere.
Helmed
by
Kannan
Iyer,
the
movie
is
based
on
the
life
of
Usha
Mehta
who
started
an
underground
radio
station
to
spread
the
message
of
unity,
setting
off
a
thrilling
chase
with
the
British
authorities
during
the
Quit
India
movement.
Also
starring
Anand
Tiwari,
Sachin
Khedekar,
Abhay
Verma,
Sparsh
Shrivastav,
Alexx
O'Nell,
and
Benedict
Garrett
stars
in
key
roles
along
with
Emraan
Hashmi
in
a
cameo,
Ae
Watan
Mere
Watan
has
managed
to
create
a
massive
buzz
in
the
town.
However,
much
to
everyone's
shock,
the
movie
has
fallen
prey
to
piracy.
Yes,
Ae
Watan
Mere
Watan
full
movie
has
been
leaked
online
hours
after
it
had
its
OTT
release
on
Amazon
Prime.
Ae
Watan
Mere
Watan
full
movie
leaked
online
for
free
download
For
the
uninitiated,
Ae
Watan
Mere
Watan
features
Sara
in
the
role
of
Usha
Mehta.
According
to
media
reports,
Ae
Watan
Mere
Watan
was
leaked
online
and
was
available
for
free
download
or
watching
online
for
free
in
HD
print
on
several
illegal
websites.
While
the
leak
has
come
as
a
shock
to
the
makers
and
is
likely
to
affect
its
viewership
worldwide.
Talking
about
Ae
Watan
Mere
Watan,
Sara
told
Firstpost
that
the
movie
is
a
story
of
national
pride
which
deserves
to
be
told.
Furthermore,
the
Ptaudi
princess
also
asserted
that
this
biographical
drama
is
a
timeless
film
which
is
expected
to
stand
the
test
of
time.
To
note,
this
isn't
the
first
time
that
a
movie
has
fallen
prey
to
piracy.
Earlier
films
like
Yodha,
Naxal:
The
Bastar
Story,
Maharani
season
3,
Article
370,
Shaitaan,
Fighter,
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya,
Mr
and
Mrs
Smith
Season
1,
Aarya
Season
3,
etc
were
leaked
online
within
hours
of
release.
While
piracy
has
been
a
menace,
the
showbiz
world
has
been
putting
in
efforts
to
fight
it.
But
looks
like
it
is
going
in
vain.
It
is
important
to
note
that
although
the
temptation
of
watching
a
recently
released
film
or
web
series
without
any
expense
might
be
compelling,
it
is
crucial
to
recognize
that
indulging
in
such
activities
amounts
to
an
illegal
and
non-bailable
offense.
Piracy
not
only
harms
dedicated
individuals
in
the
entertainment
industry
but
also
undermines
the
earnings
generated
from
creative
pursuits.
DISCLAIMER:
FILMIBEAT
doesn't
support
or
promote
piracy,
as
it
is
a
criminal
offence
under
the
Copyright
Act
of
1957.
We
sincerely
request
that
you
refrain
from
participating
in
any
such
practise
or
encouraging
piracy
in
any
form.