Sara Ali Khan’s Ae Watan Mere Watan Leaked Online In HD For Free Download After Its OTT Release

Ae Watan Mere Watan Leaked: Sara Ali Khan is all over the headlines today and rightfully so. After all, her recent historical biographical drama Ae Watan Mere Watan has finally premiere. Helmed by Kannan Iyer, the movie is based on the life of Usha Mehta who started an underground radio station to spread the message of unity, setting off a thrilling chase with the British authorities during the Quit India movement.

Also starring Anand Tiwari, Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Nell, and Benedict Garrett stars in key roles along with Emraan Hashmi in a cameo, Ae Watan Mere Watan has managed to create a massive buzz in the town. However, much to everyone's shock, the movie has fallen prey to piracy. Yes, Ae Watan Mere Watan full movie has been leaked online hours after it had its OTT release on Amazon Prime.

Ae Watan Mere Watan full movie leaked online for free download

For the uninitiated, Ae Watan Mere Watan features Sara in the role of Usha Mehta. According to media reports, Ae Watan Mere Watan was leaked online and was available for free download or watching online for free in HD print on several illegal websites. While the leak has come as a shock to the makers and is likely to affect its viewership worldwide.

Talking about Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sara told Firstpost that the movie is a story of national pride which deserves to be told. Furthermore, the Ptaudi princess also asserted that this biographical drama is a timeless film which is expected to stand the test of time.

To note, this isn't the first time that a movie has fallen prey to piracy. Earlier films like Yodha, Naxal: The Bastar Story, Maharani season 3, Article 370, Shaitaan, Fighter, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Mr and Mrs Smith Season 1, Aarya Season 3, etc were leaked online within hours of release. While piracy has been a menace, the showbiz world has been putting in efforts to fight it. But looks like it is going in vain.

It is important to note that although the temptation of watching a recently released film or web series without any expense might be compelling, it is crucial to recognize that indulging in such activities amounts to an illegal and non-bailable offense. Piracy not only harms dedicated individuals in the entertainment industry but also undermines the earnings generated from creative pursuits.

