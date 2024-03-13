Sara Ali Khan: Murder Mubarak Came To Me At An Important Moment In My Life

Sara Ali Khan is all set for her next big film, 'Murder Mubarak'. This Netflix release, directed by Homi Adajania, is highly anticipated. The cast boasts names like Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, and Karisma Kapoor. It premieres on March 15, 2024. The film is a mix of deep characters and an engaging mystery.

Working with Homi Adajania was a new experience for Sara. She shared her thoughts in a recent interview. Sara said, "Honestly, I think that, how everyone has been talking about Homie's energy- all of that is there and true. But I think that the moments that are probably spent off the set with them, whether it was by the swimming pool or whether it was in these room sessions, I think he kind of reminded me that what I have as a human being is enough."

"And I think, Homie sir for sure, but this entire cast has helped me to do that and be who I am, both on and off camera. It came to me at an important and defining moment in my life and career, so am very very grateful," she adds.

Beyond 'Murder Mubarak', Sara is exploring different roles. She will play an unsung hero in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'. This shows her range as an actor, from glamorous roles to those of unsung heroes.