Sara Ali Khan: Murder Mubarak Came To Me At An Important Moment In My Life
Sara Ali Khan is set to star in the anticipated Netflix film 'Murder Mubarak', directed by Homi Adajania. Featuring stars like Vijay Varma, the film is a captivating mix of mystery and deep characters, set to premiere on March 15, 2024.
Sara
Ali
Khan
is
all
set
for
her
next
big
film,
'Murder
Mubarak'.
This
Netflix
release,
directed
by
Homi
Adajania,
is
highly
anticipated.
The
cast
boasts
names
like
Vijay
Varma,
Dimple
Kapadia,
and
Karisma
Kapoor.
It
premieres
on
March
15,
2024.
The
film
is
a
mix
of
deep
characters
and
an
engaging
mystery.
Working
with
Homi
Adajania
was
a
new
experience
for
Sara.
She
shared
her
thoughts
in
a
recent
interview.
Sara
said,
"Honestly,
I
think
that,
how
everyone
has
been
talking
about
Homie's
energy-
all
of
that
is
there
and
true.
But
I
think
that
the
moments
that
are
probably
spent
off
the
set
with
them,
whether
it
was
by
the
swimming
pool
or
whether
it
was
in
these
room
sessions,
I
think
he
kind
of
reminded
me
that
what
I
have
as
a
human
being
is
enough."
"And
I
think,
Homie
sir
for
sure,
but
this
entire
cast
has
helped
me
to
do
that
and
be
who
I
am,
both
on
and
off
camera.
It
came
to
me
at
an
important
and
defining
moment
in
my
life
and
career,
so
am
very
very
grateful," she
adds.
Beyond
'Murder
Mubarak',
Sara
is
exploring
different
roles.
She
will
play
an
unsung
hero
in
'Ae
Watan
Mere
Watan'.
This
shows
her
range
as
an
actor,
from
glamorous
roles
to
those
of
unsung
heroes.