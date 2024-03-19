Ae Watan Mere Watan OTT Release Date & Time: Here’s When Sara Ali Khan’s Historical Biopic Will Be Out On OTT

Ae
Watan
Mere
Watan
Release
Date
&
Time:
Sara
Alia
Khan
has
been
on
a
roll
these
days
and
rightfully
so.
After
all,
she
has
been
grabbing
attention
for
her
two
big
releases
this
month.
While
she
started
the
month
of
March
with
the
release
of
Murder
Mubarak
with
Vijay
Varma,
Pankaj
Tripathi,
Karisma
Kapoor,
Dimple
Kapadia
etc,
the
Pataudi
princess
is
now
coming
up
with
a
new
release.
We
are
talking
about
Kannan
Iyer
directorial
Ae
Watan
Mere
Watan
which
is
a
historical
biographical
drama
film
based
on
the
life
of
Usha
Mehta
who
started
an
underground
radio
station
to
spread
the
message
of
unity,
setting
off
a
thrilling
chase
with
the
British
authorities
during
the
Quit
India
movement.
Apart
from
Sara,
the
movie
also
features
Emraan
Hashmi
in
a
cameo
while
Anand
Tiwari,
Sachin
Khedekar,
Abhay
Verma,
Sparsh
Shrivastav,
Alexx
O'Nell,
and
Benedict
Garrett
stars
in
key
roles.
As
the
trailer
has
managed
to
grab
a
lot
of
eyeballs,
there
have
been
speculations
about
the
release
time
of
Ae
Watan
Mere
Watan
on
OTT.
To
note,
Ae
Watan
Mere
Watan
will
be
releasing
on
March
21
at
midnight
(12
am)
on
Amazon
Prime.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
Ae
Watan
Mere
Watan,
Sara
told
Firstpost,
"I
think
that
we're
finally
reaching
a
stage
where
a
story
of
a
woman,
a
story
of
bravery,
a
story
of
sacrifice,
a
story
of
national
pride
that
I
think
deserves
to
be
told
is
not
just
a
story
of
1942.
It's
a
story
that
echoes
relevance
I
think
over
the
past
1942,
including
the
39
years
that
you're
talking
about.
So
what
I
like
about
this
film
actually
the
most
is
the
timeless
nature.
And
what
I
think
is
the
potent
ability
to
inspire.
That's
just
innate
in
this
film
that
I
think
will
truly
stand
the
test
of
time".