Ae Watan Mere Watan OTT Release Date & Time: Here’s When Sara Ali Khan’s Historical Biopic Will Be Out On OTT

Ae Watan Mere Watan Release Date & Time: Sara Alia Khan has been on a roll these days and rightfully so. After all, she has been grabbing attention for her two big releases this month. While she started the month of March with the release of Murder Mubarak with Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia etc, the Pataudi princess is now coming up with a new release.

We are talking about Kannan Iyer directorial Ae Watan Mere Watan which is a historical biographical drama film based on the life of Usha Mehta who started an underground radio station to spread the message of unity, setting off a thrilling chase with the British authorities during the Quit India movement. Apart from Sara, the movie also features Emraan Hashmi in a cameo while Anand Tiwari, Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Nell, and Benedict Garrett stars in key roles.

Ae Watan Mere Watan Release Date & Time

As the trailer has managed to grab a lot of eyeballs, there have been speculations about the release time of Ae Watan Mere Watan on OTT. To note, Ae Watan Mere Watan will be releasing on March 21 at midnight (12 am) on Amazon Prime.

Meanwhile, talking about Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sara told Firstpost, "I think that we're finally reaching a stage where a story of a woman, a story of bravery, a story of sacrifice, a story of national pride that I think deserves to be told is not just a story of 1942. It's a story that echoes relevance I think over the past 1942, including the 39 years that you're talking about. So what I like about this film actually the most is the timeless nature. And what I think is the potent ability to inspire. That's just innate in this film that I think will truly stand the test of time".