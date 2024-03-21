Ae Watan Mere Watan Review: Sara Ali Khan Is A Miscast In This Film Which Fails To Do Justice To Usha Mehta

Rating:
1.5/5
Star
Cast:
Sara
Ali
Khan,
Alexx
O'NellEmraan
Hashmi
Director:
Kannan
Iyer
Till
now,
we
have
seen
many
films
based
on
the
life
of
unsung
heroes
who
fought
the
battle
of
Independence
against
the
British.
But,
there
are
hardly
any
movies
which
are
dedicated
to
our
female
freedom
fighters.
So,
when
Ae
Watan
Mere
Watan
was
announced
with
Sara
Ali
Khan
in
the
lead
role,
we
were
quite
excited
about
it
as
the
film
is
based
on
the
life
of
freedom
fighter
Usha
Mehta.
The
movie
has
started
streaming
on
Amazon
Prime
Video
today,
so
is
it
a
perfect
tribute
to
Usha
Mehta?
Find
out
in
our
review
below...
Ae
Watan
Mere
Watan
is
about
Usha
(Sara
Ali
Khan)
who
from
childhood
feels
that
Britishers
have
been
torturing
Indians.
Her
father,
Hariprasad
(Sachin
Khedekar),
is
a
judge
working
for
British,
and
he
is
a
big
fan
of
Churchill.
Usha
joins
Congress'
to
fight
for
the
freedom
of
the
country,
and
when
some
leaders
of
Congress
including
Mahatma
Gandhi
gets
arrested,
she
decides
to
start
an
underground
radio.
How
Usha's
idea
of
an
underground
radio
turns
into
a
big
moment
in
freedom
fight,
forms
the
rest
of
the
story...
The
movie
is
written
by
Darab
Farooqui
and
Kannan
Iyer,
and
the
latter
has
also
directed
it.
While
the
basic
storyline
of
the
film
is
interesting
as
of
course
it
tells
the
story
of
an
unsung
hero,
Iyer's
narration
is
not
up
to
the
mark.
Apart
from
the
last
15
minutes
and
a
chase
sequence
where
Usha
runs
and
hides
herself
in
a
Dargah,
there
are
no
scenes
that
will
keep
you
engaged.
The
film
just
goes
on
in
one
pace
without
creating
anything
interesting
or
intriguing
to
keep
us
hooked.
In
fact,
while
watching
a
few
secenes,
you
will
feel
that
this
scene
had
the
potential
to
keep
us
on
the
edge
of
the
seat,
but
that
doesn't
happen.
Ae
Watan
Mere
Watan
Actors' Performances
In
such
movies,
when
screenplay
and
narration
falter,
many
times
strong
performance
of
the
protagonist
saves
the
film.
However,
that
doesn't
happen
in
Ae
Watan
Mere
Watan.
Sara
Ali
Khan
fails
to
do
justice
to
the
character
given
to
her.
There
are
many
scenes,
in
which
she
could
have
clearly
shined,
but
the
actress
is
a
miscast
here.
In
a
few
scenes,
where
she
has
to
emote
with
her
eyes,
Sara
does
that
well,
but
her
dialogue
delivery
doesn't
suit
the
part,
and
spoils
her
performance.
In
fact,
while
watching
the
movie,
you
will
feel
like
maybe
some
another
actress
could
have
done
justice
to
the
role;
and
in
younger
lot,
maybe
Janhvi
Kapoor
could
have
been
a
better
choice.
While
Sara
fails
to
impress,
it
is
Emraan
Hashmi's
act
that
leaves
a
strong
mark.
He
is
impressive
as
Ram
Manohar
Lohia.
Sparsh
Shrivastav,
who
impressed
us
with
his
act
in
Laapataa
Ladies,
has
once
again
done
a
wonderful
job
here
and
even
Alexx
O'Nell
as
the
bad
guy
grabs
our
attention.
Abhay
Verma
is
decent
in
his
role
and
a
veteran
actor
like
Sachin
Khedekar
is
wasted
here.
When
it
comes
to
music,
the
songs
are
forgettable
and
even
the
background
score
is
not
a
great
one.
So,
one
more
element
that
fails
to
impress.
Overall,
Ae
Watan
Mere
Watan
disappoints
as
the
film
fails
to
give
a
perfect
tribute
to
our
unsung
hero,
Usha
Mehta.
You
can
skip
this
one,
and
listen
to
a
radio
for
2
hours,
that
will
be
a
better
option.