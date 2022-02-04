Taapsee Pannu Says Nepotism Affects Her Despite Being Famous; Reveals What She Lacks As Compared To Star Kids

Actress Taapsee Pannu whose latest release Looop Lapeta is currently streaming on Netflix, spoke to Film Companion and revealed how she still gets affected by nepotism and what she lacks, as compared to star kids.

Taapsee said that nepotism affected her differently at different stages. She further said that currently, it affects her in terms of accessibility, which she still does not have if compared to star kids.

She explained, "I'm not a very social actor. I don't go around meeting or hanging out with a lot of people because doing five films a year, I practically don't get any time to do it. So, that's where I lose out on. Had I been born in a family where you grew up with these people around, they would've just been one call away."

Taapsee Pannu: Some Of The Best Scripts In The Industry With A Female Protagonist Come To Me

She further said, "Tomorrow, if a writer comes to me with a certain subject or there's a genre that I really want to explore, which a certain production house or director is known to be good at, my reach to them, or for them to listen to me isn't all that smooth when compared to a star kid."

She asserted that at this stage, that is still a hurdle for her, and it's not about bagging a role anymore.

Looop Lapeta: Release Date And Time Of Taapsee Pannu's Anticipated Sci-Fi Thriller

The 34-year-old actress further said that she has to create her own eco-system of all those directors that she has worked and re-worked with.

"People tell me that I work with directors multiple times - that's because my accessibility is more there. It's only my work that gives me access to people. These are the people I get access to when I work with them, and hence, I work with them again and again," said Pannu.