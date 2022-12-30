Mika Singh Charged This Whopping Amount For His 10 Minute Performance At Ambani's Antilia

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently celebrated the engagement of their youngest son, Anant Ambani, to his long-time girlfriend, Radhika Merchant. The event, which took place on December 29th, was attended by many celebrities and stars of Bollywood. The Ambanis made sure to provide entertainment for their guests with a performance by singer Mika Singh in honour of the newly engaged couple.

There is a lot of buzz on the internet about the star-studded event, with photographs and videos being widely shared. It has been reported that Mika Singh put on a ten-minute show and was paid a substantial amount for his appearance.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were welcomed to the family's Mumbai residence, Antilia, by both their family and members of the general public. Mika Singh entertained the crowd by performing some of his most popular songs, and the family and their friends all enjoyed dancing to the music. According to Viral Bhayani, the Bollywood singer was reportedly paid 1.5 crore rupees for his ten-minute performance at the party. Wow!

In the video shared by the paparazzi account, shows Mika Singh singing while all Nita, and Mukesh Ambani greeting their guests and also enjoying the moment. Groom Anant Ambani too is seen shaking a leg with Mika on his foot tapping numbers. Watch here:-

The engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took place at the Lord Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, on December 29th. It was attended by both of their families. After the ceremony, they travelled to Mumbai, where they held a party to celebrate with their friends.

For the unversed, Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and is originally from Kutch, Gujarat. She has received training in Bharatnatyam dance and is a student of Guru Bhavana Thakar at Shree Nibha Arts. Radhika gained widespread attention after attending the Ambanis' Aragetram ceremony at the Jio World Center.

It was not just Mika Singh but other celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherji, Janhvi Kapoor were also in attendance at the Antilia residence of the Ambani's.