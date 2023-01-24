Kangana Ranaut RETURNS To Twitter, Sparks Meme Fest. Fans Say 'Ab Sabki Bajegi'
As Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account got restored, netizens flooded the internet with hilarious memes, sharing their thoughts on the return of the Emergency actress on Twitter. Can you guess how the netizens reacted?
Kangana
Ranaut's
return
to
Twitter
has
sparked
a
hilarious
meme
fest.
Meme
makers
had
a
field
day
as
they
did
what
they
do
the
best-
share
rib-tickling
memes.
From
Kangana
Ranaut's
popular
Fashion
meme
to
jokes
about
her
schooling
the
netizens,
Twitter
was
flooded
with
different
posts
as
the
Bollywood
diva
made
a
return
to
the
social
networking
platform.
KANGANA
RANAUT
SHARES
FIRST
TWEET
AS
SHE
RETURNS
TO
TWITTER
AFTER
20
MONTHS
Kangana's
Twitter
account
was
permanently
suspended
in
May
2021
for
violating
the
rules.
Her
suspension
came
after
she
shared
remarks
on
the
post-poll
violence
in
the
state
of
West
Bengal.
As
she
returned
to
Twitter,
the
Panga
actress
posted
her
first
tweet,
stating
that
she
was
glad
to
come
back.
"Hello
everyone.
It's
nice
to
be
back," Kangana
wrote
on
the
micro-blogging
site.
Within
a
few
minutes
her
tweet
went
viral,
garnering
a
strong
reaction
from
all
the
corners.
KANGANA
RANAUT'S
RETURN
TO
TWITTER
SPARKS
MEME
FEST
Meme
makers
flooded
Twitter
with
different
memes
as
the
Bollywood
diva
gained
access
to
her
suspended
account.
From
'Koi
Aarti
ki
thali
lao
le'
to
'Ab
sabki
bajegi',
netizens
shared
funny
memes,
sharing
their
views
on
Kangana's
return
to
Twitter.
One
user
wrote,
"I'm
breathless
.
Can't
believe
my
queen
is
here
again"
while
another
commented,
"Honestly
can't
wait
for
you
to
create
some
Kalesh."
How
can
we
ever
forget
Kangana's
epic
scene
in
Fashion
that
went
on
to
become
a
popular
meme?
Netizens
shared
the
same,
stating
that
it
was
Kangana's
reaction
to
her
haters.
On
the
professional
front,
Kangana
Ranaut
will
be
next
seen
in
Emergency,
which
has
been
directed
by
her.
She
has
produced
the
political
drama
based
on
former
Indian
Prime
Minister
Indira
Gandhi
under
her
home
banner.
After
wrapping
up
the
shoot
of
Emergency,
Kangana
announced
the
release
date
of
the
film.
The
highly
anticipated
flick
co-starring
Mahima
Choudhry,
Anupam
Kher
and
Shreyas
Talpade
will
arrive
in
the
cinema
halls
on
October
20,
2023.
"And
it's
a
wrap
!!!
Emergency
filming
completed
successfully...
see
you
in
cinemas
on
20th
October
2023
...20-10-2023,"
the
Dhaakad
actress
wrote
as
she
shared
an
update
about
the
release
date.
The
National
Award-winning
actress
also
has
Tejas,
Manikarnika
Returns
and
Sita:
The
Incarnation
in
her
kitty.
She
is
also
producing
Tiku
Weds
Sheru
starring
Nawazuddin
Siddiqui
and
Avneet
Kaur
in
lead
roles.
The
film
will
premiere
directly
on
Amazon
Prime
Video.
DISCLAIMER:
The
particular
article
is
a
compilation
of
thoughts
shared
by
social
media
users
on
the
subject.
Ideas
expressed
do
not
reflect
the
view
of
Filmibeat.