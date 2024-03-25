ENT LIVE Blog: Shaitaan Crosses ₹ 125 Cr; Kangana's Old Tweet Goes Viral After Securing Lok Sabha Ticket

Entertainment
Blog:
Another
Monday
is
here!
Today,
many
celebrate
the
festival
of
colours,
Holi.
Meanwhile,
the
entertainment
world
is
buzzing
with
several
interesting
stories
and
gossip.
Despite
your
busy
schedule,
we're
here
to
bring
you
the
latest
exciting
updates
from
showbiz
with
this
segment.
To
begin
with,
the
film
"Shaitaan," starring
Ajay
Devgn
and
R.
Madhavan,
continues
to
maintain
its
steady
performance
at
the
box
office.
After
17
days
since
its
release,
it
has
amassed
a
total
earning
of
₹
125.70
crore,
according
to
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk's
report.
On
the
other
hand,
Kangana
Ranaut
made
headlines
on
Sunday
night
when
she
secured
a
BJP
ticket
to
contest
the
Lok
Sabha
elections
from
the
Mandi
constituency
in
Himachal
Pradesh.
Simultaneously,
an
old
tweet
of
hers
has
resurfaced
and
is
now
going
viral.
In
2021,
a
Twitter
user
tagged
her
in
a
post
predicting
her
involvement
in
the
Mandi
Lok
Sabha
Constituency
by-election.
Responding
to
the
tweet,
the
actress
stated,
"I
was
given
the
option
of
Gwalior
during
2019
Loksabha
elections,
HP
population
is
hardly
60/70
lakhs,
no
poverty/crime.
If
I
get
in
to
politics
I
want
a
state
with
complexities
I
can
work
on
and
be
the
Queen
I
am
in
that
field
also."
Check
out
all
the
updates
here:
Mar
25,
2024,
2:09
pm
IST
Disha
Patani,
Tiger
Shroff,
And
Akshay
Kumar
Spark
Joy
With
Their
Holi
Celebrations!
Disha
Patani,
Tiger
Shroff,
and
Akshay
Kumar
ignited
social
media
with
their
lively
Holi
festivities.
Joined
by
close
friends,
they
immersed
themselves
in
a
vibrant
celebration,
capturing
the
true
essence
of
the
colourful
festival.
Disha
Patani,
known
for
her
dynamic
Instagram
presence,
shared
a
delightful
video
with
her
followers,
capturing
the
festive
spirit.
Kiara
Advani
and
Sidharth
Malhotra
Celebrate
Holi
Together,
Share
Adorable
Moments
on
Instagram
Kiara
Advani
and
Sidharth
Malhotra,
one
of
the
most
beloved
Bollywood
couples,
shared
their
Holi
celebration
on
Monday.
Sidharth
posted
a
glimpse
on
his
Instagram,
captioning
it,
"Happy
Holi
festival
to
all
🌈
#HappyHoli," alongside
an
adorable
picture
of
the
two
enjoying
the
festivities.
Kiara
echoed
the
sentiment
on
her
Instagram
with
the
caption,
"Holi
with
my
Homie
❤️,"
alongside
the
same
image.
Sanjay
Mishra
Advocates
Eco-Friendly
Holi
At
'Herbal
Holi'
Celebration
Actor
Sanjay
Mishra
joined
the
'Herbal
Holi'
festivities
in
Bhubaneswar
on
Sunday.
Speaking
with
ANI,
Mishra
highlighted
the
importance
of
celebrating
Holi
in
an
eco-friendly
manner.
"Herbal
Holi
is
commendable;
it
aligns
with
our
organic
future.
We
must
steer
clear
of
chemicals
during
the
celebrations.
Thus,
it's
a
positive
step
in
that
direction," Mishra
stated.
Mar
25,
2024,
11:08
am
IST
Akshay
Kumar
And
Tiger
Shroff
Add
A
Comic
Twist
To
Holi
Celebrations
'Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan'
stars
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Jackie
Shroff
brought
a
hilarious
twist
to
Holi
celebrations
with
their
playful
antics.
Akshay
Kumar
shared
a
delightful
video
capturing
their
unique
way
of
revelling
in
the
festival
of
colours
and
spreading
joy
and
laughter.
The
camaraderie
between
the
two
actors
shines
through
as
they
engage
in
fun-filled
moments,
showcasing
their
vibrant
chemistry
off-screen.
The
video
shared
by
Akshay
Kumar
promises
entertainment
and
laughter,
adding
a
dose
of
merriment
to
the
festive
spirit
of
Holi.