ENT LIVE Blog: Shaitaan Crosses ₹ 125 Cr; Kangana's Old Tweet Goes Viral After Securing Lok Sabha Ticket

Entertainment LIVE Blog: Another Monday is here! Today, many celebrate the festival of colours, Holi. Meanwhile, the entertainment world is buzzing with several interesting stories and gossip. Despite your busy schedule, we're here to bring you the latest exciting updates from showbiz with this segment.

To begin with, the film "Shaitaan," starring Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan, continues to maintain its steady performance at the box office. After 17 days since its release, it has amassed a total earning of ₹ 125.70 crore, according to box office tracker Sacnilk's report.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut made headlines on Sunday night when she secured a BJP ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh. Simultaneously, an old tweet of hers has resurfaced and is now going viral. In 2021, a Twitter user tagged her in a post predicting her involvement in the Mandi Lok Sabha Constituency by-election. Responding to the tweet, the actress stated, "I was given the option of Gwalior during 2019 Loksabha elections, HP population is hardly 60/70 lakhs, no poverty/crime. If I get in to politics I want a state with complexities I can work on and be the Queen I am in that field also."

Check out all the updates here: